If (or when) you decide to add supplements to your routine, it's crucial to know what they can't do: Collagen supplements won't reverse deep, pronounced lines—nor can they lift very loose skin. Basically, they won't magically vanish existing, severe signs of aging. "You can use collagen to reverse minor things, like crow's feet around the eyes but not once the skin's gotten too leathery and damaged," explains functional medicine doctor Robert Rountree, M.D., in mbg's podcast. Therefore, it's best to use them as a preventive method to avoid signs of aging—and to make sure they don't worsen over time.