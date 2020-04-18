With so many factors at play, your collagen needs will likely be different from someone else. So, consider your lifestyle habits and how you’ve been treating your skin thus far. This can help you understand what factors you can modify, like applying sunscreen more frequently or cutting back on sugary foods. It can also help you gauge if your skin could use a collagen boost sooner rather than later.

If you decide to add supplements to your routine, it’s crucial to know what they can’t do: Collagen supplements won’t reverse deep, pronounced lines—nor can they lift very loose skin. Basically, they won’t magically vanish existing, severe signs of aging. "You can use collagen to reverse minor things, like crow's feet around the eyes, but not once the skin's gotten too leathery and damaged," explains functional medicine doctor Robert Rountree, M.D., in mbg’s podcast. Therefore, it’s best to use them as a preventive method to avoid signs of aging—and to make sure they don’t worsen over time.

While you’re at it, Murphy recommends defending your skin from sun exposure as early as possible. This will safeguard the collagen you already have and set you up for a lifetime of excellent sun protection habits. “It’s easier to prevent collagen loss in the first place than to stimulate new collagen formation and replace it later in life,” she adds.