Enter grass-fed collagen+, a formula filled with amino acids and antioxidants that’s nothing short of a mbg trifecta—the powder is a gut-healer, protein source, and beauty booster all in one Whole30-approved blend. Here, we’re giving you a behind-the-scenes look at how we created our newest supplement, so you can know exactly where your collagen powder comes from.

Here’s how it works: Our organic, grass-fed collagen is rich in amino acids—when absorbed through the digestive tract, they travel throughout the body providing cells with essential building blocks. Clinical trials have shown that after six weeks, these collagen peptides can improve the skin’s hydration and elasticity, leading to skin that’s supple to the touch.* The blend also includes hyaluronic acid, a star ingredient for retaining moisture in the skin and reducing fine lines.* But it's not just about skin: This contains biotin, which studies have shown can help you maintain healthy hair and nails (hello, shiny strands!). Finally, it's packed with the powerful antioxidants vitamin C and E, which are shown to promote collagen production—as well as neutralizing free radicals, which deplete collagen levels in the body.*

The source of collagen matters and it was important to us that our collagen was from grass-fed, healthy cows. Bovine collagen contains both Type I and Type III collagen, which are found naturally in the skin, bones, joints, and gut—so it has more robust full-body benefits than other kinds of collagen powders.* You won’t be getting any pesticides or antibiotics in our formula, either. “When you're eating a collagen product, there's more in there than just the collagen," says Rountree. "If the source has pesticides or antibiotics, all those residues are going to show up in the product.” Ours is sourced from pasture-raised cows in Argentina.

Tune in to this episode to hear the entire process of creating our grass-fed collagen+. You'll hear firsthand why we chose each targeted ingredient, as well as how each extract promotes healthy and glowing skin, hair, and nails.*

“You can use collagen to reverse minor things, like a crow's foot around the eyes, but not once the skin's gotten too leathery and damaged,” explains Rountree. Dive in deep to understand the benefits of collagen—and exactly what to look for.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.