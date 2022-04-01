16 Natural Ways To Support Skin Elasticity — Expert-Approved Tips
Overview
Improving the skin's elasticity, or what accounts for firmness, is one of the most effective methods of improving the complexion of your skin.
In your 20s, skin elasticity begins to decline as the levels of the structural proteins1 that make it up—namely, collagen, elastin, and glycosaminoglycans—drop.
According to board-certified holistic dermatologist Gary Goldfaden, M.D., this is because "the amount of new collagen that your skin produces declines while the rate of its destruction increases." He adds that this rate of decline intensifies upon menopause.
The good news is that there are many ways to naturally mitigate this process holistically.
Below, you will find 16 natural ways to support skin elasticity by either promoting the presence of structural proteins in the skin or preventing their breakdown:
Retinols or retinol alternatives
There are several topical ingredients to seek out in your skin care that will improve the elasticity of your skin over time, whether via stimulating collagen or preventing the inflammation that leads to the breakdown of structural proteins in the skin.
Retinol, a form of vitamin A, is one of the most researched and a popular pick amongst dermatologists.
Because retinol is so strong, it can create sun sensitivity, so for a more gentle approach, try the oil bakuchiol.
"These are the most proven anti-aging options, [which] work by increasing collagen production and the turnover of cells," says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D.
Vitamin B3
Goldfaden adds that vitamin B3, found as either niacinamide or nicotinic acid, is also ultra-effective.
"Topically, vitamin B3 is one of the most effective ingredients2 in reducing collagen breakdown while simultaneously increasing fibroblast production," says Goldfaden.
Collagen supplements
Collagen supplements have been shown to promote skin elasticity and hydration—among a lot of other benefits including gut, joint, and bone health.*
When you take a hydrolyzed collagen supplement, the collagen peptides travel through the gut lining and throughout the body, where they provide cells with amino acids.
These amino acids support your body's natural production of collagen3 and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin.*
Plant-based stem cells
Plant-based stem cells such as raspberry leaf extract4, comfrey stem cells, or white tea leaf extract can all help as well.
"They essentially act as a massive protective barrier for the skin to allow our cells to regenerate at a healthy speed without being compromised by external factors, including UVA/UVB rays," says Goldfaden.
Regular exfoliation
As we age, our skin's natural mechanism for renewal (i.e., cell turnover) decreases.
Regular exfoliation does more than simply remove the dead skin cells from the surface of your skin, which can contribute to a tired, dull appearance. The results of one study found that six months of using the chemical exfoliator glycolic acid increased epidermal thickness by 27%5.
Vitamin C
Vitamin C also stimulates collagen synthesis while preventing the proliferation of enzymes that break it down.
It is one of the most effective topicals for collagen production and why you see so many dermatologists recommending daily use.
Stress reduction
"It is important to minimize stress [because] cortisol, the primary stress hormone, has been shown to break down collagen in the skin6," says King. "The higher the stress level, the more cortisol is produced, and over time the skin's ability to rebuild the collagen and elastin will decrease," she warns.
Naturopathic doctor Nadia Musavvir, M.D., explains that stress is relative, too. "Stress is unique to you and what your body perceives as stressful, even if you feel like everything is fine," she says.
Stressors may range from the emotional to the physiological; from a relationship to even blood sugar instability.
Because of this, it's important to have a proactive stress-management plan that you keep in place—like a regular workout routine and daily breathwork.
Exercise
Musavvir considers exercise to be one of the best ways to reduce inflammation in the body—and remember that inflammation cues the breakdown of collagen and elastin.
Studies have shown that exercise keeps skin looking younger—so much so that it may even reverse skin aging in those who begin an exercise regimen later in life.
Enjoy a skin-healthy diet
Since we know that inflammation leads to enzymes that cue the breakdown of collagen and elastin, incorporating foods with anti-inflammatory properties into your diet is key is key7.
This means eating your antioxidants, which can be found in berries and fresh, leafy greens, as well as the essential fatty acids found in salmon and almonds.*
Goldfaden suggests taking two other elasticity promoters: probiotics and vitamin D (which is a key factor in skin cell growth, regeneration, protection, and repair) while Musavvir shares that the skin of red organic grapes is an excellent source of resveratrol.*
Furthermore, glucosamine plant—are known for delivering anti-inflammatory and antioxidant protection.*
Avoid inflammation-triggering foods
Simultaneously, it is important to avoid foods that cause glycation, a process in which sugar doesn't metabolize properly and then destroys collagen cells8. It is triggered by sugar, carbs, fried foods, fatty meats, processed foods, and alcohol (including wine).
Furthermore, if you are sensitive to any foods and ingredients, these are especially important to eliminate as they as they impact inflammatory pathways.
LED lights
Red and infrared light sources are a noninvasive technique for maintaining a healthy inflammatory response and promoting collagen production9, penetrating to the fibroblasts in our skin cells—much more deeply than any topical ingredients can reach.
"Red light stimulates the mitochondria, the energizers of our cells," says Musavvir. "This, in turn, stimulates collagen and elastin production, as well as preventing its breakdown."
Microneedling
When done correctly and in a professional environment, microneedling—sometimes called collagen induction therapy—is an impressive way to promote elasticity.
As Musavvir explains, a treatment creates tiny micro-injuries to the dermis in order to jump-start the skin's reparative process—including collagen.
"It is especially great when coupled with platelet-rich plasma, or PRP," she shares, adding, "Over time this will decrease wrinkle appearance and tighten the skin, improving sagging."
There are at-home micro-roller tools, but they are up for debate in the derm community: Visit a licensed aesthetician or board-certified dermatologist.
Microcurrent and nanocurrent facials
Microcurrent and nanocurrent facials use gentle, nonpainful electric currents to stimulate the muscles of your face.
The celebrity-beloved facial can be performed by an esthetician and is often compared to a "gym session" for the facial muscles.
Facial massage
A less-intensive practice that can be incorporated into your at-home skin care regimen is facial massage10, particularly gua sha.
This stimulates and contours the muscles of your face, thereby enhancing skin quality. It must be done regularly, however, to see results.
Sleep
According to Musavvir, we should all aim for seven to nine hours of sleep per night, identifying sleep times before midnight as being especially restorative for the skin. Why? "The later you stay up, the more you risk disrupting circadian rhythms," she begins, "this interrupts the release of melatonin, and, in turn, produces the stress hormone cortisol."
By managing your cortisol levels, you help maintain a healthy inflammatory response, and therefore help combat the rate at which collagen and elastic are broken down.
Hydration
King explains that the skin's barrier function diminishes with age, resulting in lost plumpness and firmness due to moisture loss, making adequate hydration an important component of fortifying skin elasticity.
"A good general rule is drinking half your body weight (in pounds) in ounces of water," says Musavvir.
In order to help ensure that your water is making its way inside your skin cells, she also recommends replenishing minerals and electrolytes in your diet that may have been lost from sweating and exercise.
10 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC5871318/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24635573
- https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-030-45328-2_11
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29966991
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12839261
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8125628/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7037798/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5643203/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4848333/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5885810/