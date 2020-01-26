16 Natural Ways To Support Skin Elasticity — Expert-Approved Tips
Improving the skin's elasticity, or what accounts for firmness and "bounce," is one of the most effective methods of improving the complexion of your skin. After the age of 25, skin elasticity declines as the levels of the structural proteins that make it up—namely, collagen, elastin, and glycosaminoglycans—drop. According to board-certified dermatologist Gary Goldfaden, M.D., this is because "the amount of new collagen that your skin produces declines while the rate of its destruction increases." He adds that this rate of decline intensifies upon menopause.
The good news is that there are many ways to naturally mitigate this process holistically. Below, you will find 16 natural ways to support skin elasticity by either promoting the presence of structural proteins in the skin or preventing their breakdown:
1. Retinols or retinol alternatives
There are several topical ingredients to seek out in your skin care that will improve the elasticity of your skin over time, whether via stimulating collagen or preventing the inflammation that leads to the breakdown of structural proteins in the skin. Retinol, a form of vitamin A, is a popular dermatological pick. And for a natural alternative to retinol that will not cause sun sensitivity, try the oil bakuchiol.
As board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., says, "Beyond using sun protection, these are the most proven anti-aging options [which] work by increasing the turnover of cells and collagen production."
2. Vitamin B3
Goldfaden adds that vitamin B3, present as either niacinamide or nicotinic acid, are also ultra-effective. "Topically, vitamin B3 is one of the most effective ingredients in reducing collagen breakdown while simultaneously increasing fibroblast production," says Goldfaden.
3. Vitamin C
Vitamin C also stimulates collagen synthesis while preventing the proliferation of enzymes that break it down. (Read: helps you make more if it while keeping what you already have stabilized.) It is actually one of the most effective topicals for collagen production and why you see so many derms recommend using it daily.
4. Plant-based stem cells
Plant-based stem cells such as raspberry leaf extract, comfrey stem cells, or white tea leaf extract can all help as well. "They essentially act as a massive protective barrier for the skin to allow our cells to regenerate at a healthy speed without being compromised by external factors, including UVA/UVB rays," says Goldfaden.
5. Regular exfoliation
As we age, our skin's natural mechanism for renewal (i.e., cell turnover) decreases. Regular exfoliation does more than simply remove the dead skin cells from the surface of your skin, which can contribute to a saggy-looking, dull appearance. The results of one study that found that six months of topical glycolic acid increased epidermal thickness by 27%.
6. Collagen supplements
Collagen supplements yielded promising results regarding skin elasticity, among other things.* Rather than the collagen peptides traveling through the gut lining and reaching the skin, the thought is that they help support your body's natural production of collagen and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin.* Collagen can be sourced from animals (like grass-fed bovine collagen) and plants.
7. Stress reduction
"It is important to minimize stress [because] cortisol, the primary stress hormone, has been shown to break down collagen in the skin," says King. "The higher the stress level, the more cortisol is produced, and over time the skin's ability to rebuild the collagen and elastin will decrease," she warns.
Naturopathic doctor Nadia Musavvir explains that stress is relative. "Stress is unique to you and what your body perceives as stressful, even if you feel like everything is fine," she says. Stressors may range from the emotional to the physiological, from a relationship to even blood sugar instability.
8. Exercise
Musavvir considers exercise to be one of the best ways to reduce inflammation in the body—and remember that inflammation cues the breakdown of collagen and elastin. Studies have shown that exercise keeps skin looking younger—so much so that it may even reverse skin aging in those who begin an exercise regimen later in life.
9. Enjoy a skin-healthy diet
Since we know that inflammation leads to enzymes that cue the breakdown of collagen and elastin, incorporating elements of an anti-inflammatory diet is key. This means incorporating antioxidants, which can be found in berries and fresh, leafy greens, as well as the essential fatty acids found in salmon and almonds.
Goldfaden suggests incorporating two other elasticity promoters: probiotics and vitamin D (which is a key factor in skin cell growth, regeneration, protection, and repair) while Musavvir shares that the skin of red organic grapes are an excellent source of resveratrol. Furthermore, glucosamine and curcumin—which is found in the turmeric plant—are known for delivering anti-inflammatory and antioxidant protection.
10. Avoid inflammation-triggering foods
Simultaneously, it is important to avoid foods that cause glycation, a process triggered by sugar, carbs, fried foods, fatty meats, processed foods, and alcohol (including wine). Furthermore, if you are sensitive to any foods and ingredients, these are especially important to eliminate as they trigger bodily inflammation.
11. LED lights
Red and infrared light sources are a noninvasive technique for reducing inflammation and promoting collagen production, penetrating to the fibroblasts in our skin cells—much more deeply than any topical ingredients can reach. "Red light stimulates the mitochondria, the energizers of our cells," says Musavvir. "This stimulates collagen and elastin production, as well as preventing its breakdown."
12. Microneedling
One of the most impressive ways for improving skin elasticity is microneedling—sometimes called collagen induction therapy. As Musavvir explains, a treatment creates tiny micro-injuries to the dermis in order to jump-start the skin's reparative process—including collagen. "It is especially great when coupled with platelet-rich plasma, or PRP," she shares, adding: "Over time this will decrease wrinkle appearance and tighten the skin, improving sagging." However, at-home tools are up for debate in the derm community: We recommend seeing an esthetician or dermatologist for a professional treatment.
13. Microcurrent and nanocurrent facials
Microcurrent and nanocurrent facials use gentle, nonpainful electric currents to stimulate the muscles of your face. The celebrity-beloved treatment can be performed by an esthetician and is often compared to a "gym session" for the facial muscles.
14. Facial massage
A less-intensive practice that can be incorporated into your skin care regimen that promotes skin elasticity is facial massage, particularly gua sha. This stimulates and contours the muscles of your face with less intensity than an in-office visit but can be practiced easily from home.
15. Sleep
According to Musavvir, we should all aim for seven to nine hours of sleep per night, identifying sleep times before midnight as being especially restorative for the skin. Why? "The later you stay up, the more you risk disrupting circadian rhythms," she begins, "this interrupts the release of melatonin, and, in turn, produces the stress hormone cortisol." The longer your levels of cortisol remain elevated, inflammation increases, increasing the rate at which collagen and elastin are broken down.
16. Hydration
King explains that the skin's barrier function diminishes with age, resulting in lost plumpness and firmness due to moisture loss, making adequate hydration an important component of fortifying skin elasticity. "A good general rule is drinking half your body weight (in pounds) in ounces of water," says Musavvir. In order to help ensure that your water is making its way inside your skin cells, she also recommends replenishing minerals and electrolytes in your diet that may have been lost from sweating and exercise.
