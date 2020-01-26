Improving the skin's elasticity, or what accounts for firmness and "bounce," is one of the most effective methods of improving the complexion of your skin. After the age of 25, skin elasticity declines as the levels of the structural proteins that make it up—namely, collagen, elastin, and glycosaminoglycans—drop. According to board-certified dermatologist Gary Goldfaden, M.D., this is because "the amount of new collagen that your skin produces declines while the rate of its destruction increases." He adds that this rate of decline intensifies upon menopause.

The good news is that there are many ways to naturally mitigate this process holistically. Below, you will find 16 natural ways to support skin elasticity by either promoting the presence of structural proteins in the skin or preventing their breakdown: