Drinking Water Is Wellness 101 ... But Are Electrolytes Even More Important?

We've always been taught that hydration is important—the more water the better. But the science behind this golden rule of eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day is a little murky. The 8x8 standard seems to have originated with Irwin Stillman, a doctor from the 1960s who advised drinking 64 ounces of water per day—down from the U.S. National Academy of Science's 84-ounce target set in the 1940s. However, recent papers [*] [*] on the topic have shown that neither recommendation had rigorous data behind it.

Drinking water beyond thirst isn't always a good idea. Thirst is the signal your brain generates from constantly measuring blood volume. When you need more fluids, you get thirsty. But when you drink plain water beyond thirst, it dilutes blood electrolyte levels—especially sodium—and leads to gnarly consequences, such as headaches, low energy, cramps, confusion, and worse.

Since low-sodium symptoms look similar to dehydration symptoms, we often default to chugging water. But have you ever noticed this doesn't always solve the problem? That's because in reality, this can actually exacerbate it. When low sodium gets serious, it's called hyponatremia—a dangerous condition that is super common in endurance athletes. So what can you do to ensure you're staying on top of hydration? Easy: Add electrolytes.