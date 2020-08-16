4 Things To Do Every Morning For Better Gut Health All Day Long
The phrase waking up on the wrong side of the bed exists for a reason. What happens in the first couple of hours each morning can set the tone for the rest of the day. Prioritizing a morning gut health routine can be especially important for both mental and physical well-being on a daily basis.
There are plenty of ways to promote gut health all day long, starting with the morning. Here’s what two registered dietitians recommend.
1. Drink water.
Instead of reaching for your cell phone in the morning, reach for a glass of water. According to registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CND, adequate hydration helps to keep things moving through the GI tract. In other words, it can help prevent constipation. Though room temperature or ice water will do the trick, warm water has been shown to speed up digestion.
To maintain healthy hydration levels throughout the day, Cording recommends drinking a glass of water with each meal, and one in between.
2. Take a probiotic.
Targeted probiotic supplements can help manage bloating, stomach discomfort, and digestion.* Taking in the morning with that first glass of water is an easy way to support gut health, which we know is so important for our mood, digestion, and immunity, registered dietitian Maggie Michalczyk, R.D, says.*
One study shows probiotics are more likely to survive when taken 30 minutes or directly before a meal, compared to after. So, taking a probiotic first thing in the morning, on an empty stomach, is a simple way to optimize its effectiveness.
3. Manage stress.
Because of the gut-brain connection, stress can directly impact gut health and digestion. “They don't call it a nervous stomach for nothing,” Cording says.
Mindfulness practices in the morning, like gratitude journaling, meditation, yoga, or a few minutes of quiet time, can help manage anxious feelings.
Michalczyk also recommends writing a to-do list with the three most important tasks of the day. This organization tactic may keep you from getting overwhelmed by responsibilities later on. “Getting a handle on stress hormones can help keep them from wreaking havoc on the mind and body, including the gastrointestinal system,” Cording says.
4. Eat plenty of fiber.
Most Americans aren’t eating their daily recommended intake of fiber, but the valuable nutrient plays a role in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, feeling full, and of course, enhancing digestion. Adding seven to 10 grams of fiber to breakfast is a priority, Cording says. These 25 high fiber foods are a good place to start.
For extra breakfast inspiration, Cording typically eats a mix of leftover veggies and eggs, or a smoothie with frozen cauliflower, greens, half an avocado, half a frozen banana, and chia seeds.
Bottom Line
Doing just about anything too early in the morning can seem difficult, but supporting a healthy gut doesn’t have to be. Just four simple steps (hydration, probiotic supplementation, fiber intake, and stress management) will promote better gut health all day long.