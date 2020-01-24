Low Carb Diets Can Boost Longevity, But Only If You Do This

While we know that it’s important to watch exactly what we’re putting in our bodies, this study proves that when implemented correctly and nutritiously, a low-carb diet can boost longevity.

Just because someone is on a low-carb diet, however, does not mean that they are necessarily being healthy. According to the study, “These findings suggest that the associations of low-carbohydrate and low-fat diets with mortality may depend on the quality and food sources of macronutrients.”

The study brings into conversation the important aspect of certain diets like these: the sources of carbs and fats aren’t well-enough defined to thrive off of only counting carbs or calories. Head researcher Zhilei Shan, Ph.D. says, “The debate on the health consequences of low-fat or low-carbohydrate diets is largely moot unless the food sources of fats or carbohydrates are clearly defined.”

This research may be especially relevant to those just starting on the keto diet—while limiting your daily carb intake may keep you in ketosis, it’s also essential to make sure you’re utilizing those few carbs to get nutrients—things like fruits, veggies, nuts, and grains.