So, say you’ve got your collagen supplement. But you’re still looking for ways to promote collagen, topically, to help maximize the benefits. Well, there are other actives that work to stimulate collagen production, Engelman says. For example: Retinol and bakuchiol. “Retinol, the active form of vitamin A in the body, and especially retinoic acid work to increase cell turnover, build collagen, improve discoloration, hydrate skin and reduce acne by replenishing the body of vitamin A,” she says. She also notes that retinoic acid can connect almost any skin cell receptor site and tell it to behave like a healthy, younger skin cell. If you’re new to retinol, it’s always a good idea to consult with your dermatologist before using, as some might find it too irritating. For a natural, more gentle version, try bakuchiol. Research shows that it encourages skin to act in similar ways as retinol.

Then there’s the other go-to for collagen production: Vitamin C. “Collagen synthesis relies on vitamin C, so I always recommend a topical vitamin C antioxidant serum,” Robinson says. “Vitamin C supports the body’s natural ability to produce collagen and it defends against damage that may expedite a further breakdown of collagen.” Vitamin C is also great for decreasing the appearance of hyperpigmentation and helps improve the overall appearance of the skin.

Board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, says among retinol and vitamin C, he also reaches for hydroxyacids like glycolic acid. “Glycolic acid creates a wound healing response that stimulates new collagen,” Zeichner says. It’s similar to when you put your body through manageable stress during a workout, so your body is healthier in the long run. It’s also a great ingredient to tackle stubborn acne and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.