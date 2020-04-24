Imagine an orange, or other citrus fruits like a lemon or lime. It has a very specific texture: Slightly dimpled texture around visible pores. That’s the comparison for a very specific type of skin texture, colloquially called “orange peel skin.” This is not a dermatological diagnosis, we should note, merely a descriptor.

“'Orange peel skin' is a phrase used to describe skin that resembles the peel of the orange. Imagine skin that is thick and shiny with tiny divots in the skin,” says board-certified dermatologist Zenovia Gabriel, M.D. “With orange peel skin, the pores appear to be enlarged and dimpled.”

The skin type may look perfectly normal to the naked eye, especially at a distance. It’s really not until you get up close to the skin that you might start to notice texture variations. Thus, it’s usually a skin care concern that people self “diagnose,” yet onlookers may not see the issue.