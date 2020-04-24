Orange Peel Skin: What It Is It & How To Remedy This Skin Texture
In the search for younger, dewy skin, there are several skin care concerns that often come up, some with quite peculiar names: crow’s feet, marionette lines, liver spots. Add this one to the list: Orange peel skin. So what this skin texture, what causes it, and what can you do about it? Our investigation.
What is orange peel skin or orange peel texture?
Imagine an orange, or other citrus fruits like a lemon or lime. It has a very specific texture: Slightly dimpled texture around visible pores. That’s the comparison for a very specific type of skin texture, colloquially called “orange peel skin.” This is not a dermatological diagnosis, we should note, merely a descriptor.
“'Orange peel skin' is a phrase used to describe skin that resembles the peel of the orange. Imagine skin that is thick and shiny with tiny divots in the skin,” says board-certified dermatologist Zenovia Gabriel, M.D. “With orange peel skin, the pores appear to be enlarged and dimpled.”
The skin type may look perfectly normal to the naked eye, especially at a distance. It’s really not until you get up close to the skin that you might start to notice texture variations. Thus, it’s usually a skin care concern that people self “diagnose,” yet onlookers may not see the issue.
What causes it?
“The cause for 'orange peel skin' is mainly due to deeper skin structures that impact the surface, such as muscle contraction, sebaceous gland size, and collagen and elastin loss,” says Gabriel. “With aging, our sebaceous glands (pores) enlarge and our skin loses firmness and elasticity causing pores to look deeper and enlarged.”
Like many skin woes, it comes from sun damage, oxidative stress, and age. “It's a sign of sun damage and aging. Basically as collagen and elastin are compromised, the pores are not held closed, leaving them larger and more visible,” says Morgan Rabach, M.D., board certified dermatologist and co-founder of LM Medical NYC.
It’s also common in those who have oilier skin. “People with more oil output in their skin have enlarged thick pores, and can show signs of orange peel skin,” says Rabach.
When does it appear?
It can start early, and get more pronounced with age. This is because your collagen can start to decline in your 20s. “Usually this starts in your late 20s and continues as you get older—but of course things like sun damage plays a role” says Rabach.
Then, of course, there are personal skin variants that have nothing to do with external forces, lifestyle habits, and skin care behaviors. “Genetically, some of us have thicker, larger sebaceous glands and this contributes to the quality and texture of our skin.” says Gabriel.
However, it is certainly more common in mature skin: “Older women are more prone to ‘orange peel skin’ since with age collagen levels decrease and skin loses its elasticity and plumpness, causing pores to look enlarged,” says Gabriel.
What can you do about it?
Your approach should be two fold: First, you’ll want to encourage collagen production internally. Second, you’ll want to tend to your pores externally.
1. Hydrolyzed collagen supplements.
Because this skin texture is the result of diminished collagen levels, the most important thing you need to do is encourage collagen production in the skin. How does one do that? Well, the most effective way to promote collagen production is to start from within. As we know that collagen is too large of a molecule to penetrate the epidermis, the most effective way to get it is through hydrolyzed collagen supplements.
This is essentially collagen that’s been broken down into short chain amino acid peptides, which are actually able to be absorbed by the body. From there, these amino acids travel all over, including the skin where they encourage fibroblasts to produce collagen and elastin. In fact, studies have shown that taking these collagen supplements have been shown to support skin elasticity, hydration, and smooth the appearance of texture (like fine lines and wrinkles).
You should also consider supporting collagen production with additional antioxidant supplements like vitamin C and vitamin E. Vitamin C in particular is important, as promoters collagen production while stabilizing the collagen you already have.
By supporting natural collagen levels in the body, your skin will appear firmer and more tout—resulting in a more lifted smother appearance.
2. Pore clearing treatments.
You can’t physically shrink pores, full stop. But you can make them appear smaller through a few different pathways. One way to do that is to make sure they are clean. When pores are filled with excess sebum, dirt, and buildup, they may appear larger and more visible. Consider doing clay masks regularly, which can all help lift grime out of pores.
From there, board-certified dermatologist Mona Gohara, M.D., says you can use hydroxy acids (AHAs and BHAs specifically) which exfoliates the top layer of skin, aiding the textures appearance and makes pores appear smaller. Retinoids can also help by encouraging cell turnover, smoothing skin, and encouraging collagen production.
This of course isn’t a one-and-done measure. Since your pores are constantly producing sebum (a good thing!), and your skin is always coming into contact with dirt, pollution, and the like—so making a habit of deep cleaning your skin
3. Texture plumping serums.
After you’ve cleared out the pores and bolstered them from the inside, you can superficially improve the appearance with serums like hyaluronic acid. This super hydrating active pulls in up to 1,000 its weight in water, plumping up skin, and smoothing out the appearance.
4. Protect skin from further damage.
“Along with these treatments, it is important to protect the skin from further damage by wearing sunscreen daily with a minimum of SPF 30 and minimizing UV exposure,” says Gabriel. “This is especially important if you are using AHAs as they will increase skin’s sensitivity to sunlight.” Stick to a clean, mineral sunscreen and wear it daily.
The takeaway.
Orange peel skin is a colloquial term that refers to a specific texture that, well, looks like an orange peel: slightly indented around porers. It’s the result of collagen loss—from aging and sun damage specifically—as the skin starts to lose firmness and appears dimpled. You can help the skin’s texture through collagen supplements and certain topicals.*