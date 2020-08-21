It makes sense why people often conflate the two: “Skin biopsies from crow's feet and fine lines from another part of the face would look very much the same,” says Ciraldo. But the terms themselves do have their slight differences. For instance, while both tend to crop up around the eye area, “crow’s feet” is a more specific term for those crinkled edges radiating out from the corners of the eyes. Fine lines, on the other hand, can refer to any sort of wrinkled skin—be it on the eye, forehead, or décolletage.

They can also differ in size: “Crow’s feet can be very thin, fine lines, or they can be very heavy and deep,” board-certified dermatologist Jeanine Downie, M.D., explains. Whereas fine lines are, well, fine. It’s common to use the two interchangeably (and it’s totally OK if you do, says Downie); just know that crow’s feet are a little more specific anatomically.