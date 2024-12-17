Advertisement
creatine+ with electrolytes Is The Best Way To Build Muscle (& Stay Hydrated) If You Workout A Lot*
Building strength and staying hydrated are two common health goals that aren’t just exclusive to the new year. And they often go hand-in-hand.
Getting stronger requires you to push yourself during weighted workouts, which can lead to increased fluid loss through sweat. Not to mention, the increased protein and fiber you’re eating—yes, that should be part of your strength training plan—also increases hydration needs. But optimal hydration can be hard to come by.
So, what can you lean on for support in both of these areas? mindbodygreen’s new creatine+ with electrolytes.
Meet creatine+ with electrolytes
This supplement combines the power of two beloved supplements—creatine monohydrate and electrolyte mixes—into one stick pack.
In total, each stick pack provides 3 grams of the highly researched creatine monohydrate, 350 milligrams of sodium, 540 milligrams of chloride, 400 milligrams of potassium, and 100 milligrams of magnesium.
Taking creatine and electrolytes together enhances both hydration and muscle function—particularly for those living active lifestyles.
Creatine pulls water into muscles (a beneficial adaptation for improving strength and endurance). Electrolytes support optimal hydration, which ensures creatine can exert its full effect on muscle growth and function.*
Taking creatine and electrolytes together also supports recovery. Creatine helps decrease muscle fatigue and speed recovery processes post-workout—so you’re ready for your next session. Taking electrolytes after a hot, sweaty workout helps replenish what was lost through sweat.*
Let’s break down each of these main components even further.
Benefits of creatine
Creatine is the most studied supplement on the market, and decades upon decades of research show it helps build muscle mass and strength in addition to improving body composition when paired with strength training (more so than the results seen from strength training alone).*
While creatine used to have a very gym-bro reputation, health professionals (like Darren Candow, Ph.D., and Alyssa Olenick, Ph.D.,) have become more vocal on the role of the compound's benefits for bones, cognition, and women’s health.*
Studies show that taking a 3 to 5-gram dose of creatine monohydrate daily (even on rest days) is effective at supporting muscle health—an even larger dose of 10 grams is best if you want to reap the compound's brain benefits.* As each stickpack provides 3 grams of creatine and a serving is 1-2 stickpacks per day, creatine+ with electrolytes aligns with that research-backed range.*
So if you participate in any type of strength training, creatine should be a part of your daily routine.
Customers have been loving the creatine monohydrate in our creatine+ with taurine for the last year and have been loving it to help them get leaner.*
Benefits of electrolytes
Accompanying the creatine monohydrate are 4 key electrolytes: sodium, chloride, potassium, and magnesium.
These minerals support:
- Optimal hydration: Pink Himalayan salt provides 350 milligrams of sodium and 540 milligrams of chloride in each stick pack—just the right amount of saltiness.* Many popular electrolyte powders contain closer to 1,000 milligrams of sodium per serving. While this is suitable for some people, for moderately active folks that’s likely too much and can lead to increased water retention. creatine+ with electrolytes offers just the right amount of saltiness.*
- Nerve & muscle health: Each stick pack provides 100 milligrams of magnesium malate that's easily absorbed and used to promote energy production and muscle contractions1.*
- Heart & bones: An impressive 400 milligrams of potassium citrate supports your heart and bones2, which is more than most other options on the market.*
Nearly 48% of Americans3 consume less than the recommended amount of magnesium from food alone, and nearly 98% aren’t getting enough potassium. A high-quality supplement can have a meaningful impact on your electrolyte levels (especially for really active folks, those living in hot climates, and salty sweaters).*
RELATED READ: 5 Signs You Need More Electrolytes
How to take
You can take creatine+ with electrolytes (lemon-lime or orange) one to two times daily—just mix each stick pack with 16 ounces of water.
For the best results, it’s important to take creatine+ with electrolytes daily.
Why, you ask? The body stores creatine mainly in the muscles, but also in the brain, and taps into this compound when it needs a source of quick energy. While creatine is found in animal proteins and can be synthesized by the body (from certain amino acids), most people walk around with only 60-80% of their creatine stores4 filled.
Creatine supplements play a vital role in maximizing those stores and replenishing creatine that you spend during workouts (so you can maximize your workout and recovery). So, taking creatine every day is linked to the most benefits.*
The takeaway
Enhance workout results and recovery (and feel your best!) by incorporating creatine+ with electrolytes into your day. It provides strength and hydration support whenever and wherever you are.* Click here to learn more about the product.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.