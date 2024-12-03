Advertisement
Electrolytes Go From Sports To Everyday Wellness (Hydration Is For Everyone)
If you think back, electrolytes may bring up some very specific memories. Stay out partying too much in your 20s? Reach for electrolytes in the morning. Catch a stomach bug while traveling? Someone probably told you to drink water—with electrolytes. Remember chugging sports drinks after soccer practice? A parent likely brought them to replenish lost electrolytes.
We know them officially as a way to combat extreme water loss. But electrolytes are no longer confined to this niche.
The global market for electrolytes, specifically drink mixes, increased from $36.56 billion in 2023 to $42.62 billion in 2024, and numbers are projected to keep rising. So, why the surge? Electrolytes have garnered the attention of a new era of health-conscious folks sipping these beverages for daily hydration and well-being support. And experts agree this can be a smart move.
In the coming year, we predict that electrolytes will continue to gain prominence in people’s everyday routines, with increasing recognition of their array of benefits and awareness of how to tailor your intake (through both supplements and food) to best suit your individual needs.
The relationship between electrolytes & hydration
While the term electrolytes is buzzy, it’s really a catch-all word for minerals with an electrical charge1, including sodium in addition to chloride, magnesium, potassium, and even calcium, which are essential (aka you have to get them through the diet).
It’s sodium that has cinched electrolytes’ association with hydration due to its essential role in fluid balance.
That’s because where sodium goes, water follows—the mineral draws water into areas of higher concentration. Therefore, it influences water distribution2 throughout the body and blood pressure. High sodium levels signal the kidneys to retain water, and when sodium is low (or water intake is high), the kidneys excrete more water.
We’re living in a world where the solution to everything seems to be centered on drinking more water—whether it’s for clearer skin, more energy, sharper focus, or improved digestion. This absolutely holds validity (because the body does not perform at its best when dehydrated), but as with most things, nuance is involved.
Electrolytes for optimal hydration
Professor of Exercise and Sports Science at Wayne State University Tamara Hew-Butler, DPM, PhD, FACSM, sees this with her students, who always have an outfit-matching water bottle on them. “It’s become fashionable to drink water,” she says. “It’s a marker of health to pick up your water bottle and take a sip.”
And what we’re seeing now is, “hydration mistakes stemming from an overemphasis on plain water alone,” says functional medicine doctor Gabrielle Lyon, D.O., author of Forever Strong. “Effective hydration includes a balance of fluids and electrolytes, especially for active individuals.”
Our affinity for having emotional support water bottles or multiple beverages at a time can cause a fluid imbalance.
Without adequate electrolytes, even if you’re drinking enough fluids, your body might struggle to retain the hydration necessary for balanced cell function.
Registered dietitian and health coach Jessica Cording, M.S., RDN, CDN, INHC, sees this in her practice. “If somebody is telling me that they drink 10 glasses of water a day and they're having headaches and feeling weak, those are likely the people that I’ll most likely experiment with electrolyte products.”
There’s a sweet spot when it comes to both water and sodium intake—it’s just highly individualized.
Those 10 glasses of water may be the right amount or even too little for highly active individuals living in hot climates. However, if this person is also experiencing headaches and weakness, it’s a sign of electrolyte imbalance. Feeling tired, dizzy, or crampy after a workout are also signs you may need electrolytes.
Luckily, it’s easier than ever to course correct.
RELATED READ: These Are The Times Your Body Needs More Electrolytes
Benefits extend to whole-body health
Electrolytes also have numerous other roles in the body.
“They enable electrical impulses needed for muscle contractions, heartbeats, and nerve signaling, making them essential for physical performance and preventing cramps and fatigue,” notes Lyon.
And there are several situations in which Cording uses electrolytes to improve the health of her clients.
- High stress: For her clients going through really stressful times—maybe their sleep routine is off or they’re feeling frenetic at work or home—she’s found adding electrolytes into their routine can be particularly helpful. This makes sense, as magnesium is often called the anti-stress mineral. With 43% of U.S. adults not getting enough magnesium daily, even a small bump from an electrolyte mix may make a difference.
- Headaches & brain fog: Cording considers electrolytes, especially magnesium and potassium, for those who regularly experience headaches and brain fog.
- Bloating: This benefit is also related to fluid balance. Cording looks to electrolytes to help women manage bloating from hormonal shifts. Whether it’s during the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle or during ovarian stimulation for egg retrieval, she finds adding electrolytes (in addition to other modifications like increasing fiber) can help protect against water retention. “In these cases, I tend to opt for lower sodium options,” she notes. (Remember: Sodium tells your body to hold onto water. Too much sodium can contribute to this undesirable bloating).
RELATED READ: 5 Signs Your Body Needs More Electrolytes
Can you overdo it on electrolytes?
It’s important to note that more electrolytes aren’t always better. Sodium, in particular, is one to watch out for.
It’s generally recommended not to exceed 2,300 milligrams of sodium a day, and if you have high blood pressure, kidney disease, or diabetes, that number is even less (sometimes as low as 1,500 milligrams).
For people with those conditions and for anyone taking medications that impact sodium and potassium balance, talk with your doctor before starting an electrolyte supplement.
Some electrolyte mixes have 1,000 milligrams of sodium a serving. While this is high for an average person only getting light movement, Cording has seen some clients do well with them—especially for very active folks living in hot climates, older adults, salty sweaters, or even for breastfeeding moms (who have increased hydration needs).
Magnesium is another one to keep in mind—especially if you’re taking other supplements like multivitamins or one for sleep. If you are someone who takes multiple supplements, it’s always a good idea to tally up any overlapping ingredients.
What’s best for you
If you haven’t noticed yet, the use of electrolytes (and water intake) is highly individualized.
“I think we need to leave a lot of room for bio-individuality,” says Cording. Everyone is going to need something slightly different. It’s important that we understand the factors that increase the need for certain electrolytes and listen to our bodies.
“Sometimes when I get back from a run in the summer, I’m like, Oh my gosh those olives look good! I go towards salty things because I’m sweating,” says Hew-Butler. “But this doesn’t happen in the winter.”
Cording also mentions preferring a higher-sodium electrolyte mix on long walks in the summer, but something with less sodium on lower activity days.
Electrolyte mixes help you tailor your intake (beyond the baseline of your diet) to your specific needs—which can change depending on the day, month, or season.
When looking at the label of electrolyte mixes to see what’s best for you, here are a few things to consider.
Sodium
Sodium content varies a lot brand-to-brand.
- 1000+ milligrams of sodium: Getting 1,000 milligrams of sodium or more through supplements is likely best suited for highly active individuals, endurance runners or bikers, salty sweaters, or those who have higher hydration needs. You can also dilute these powders in a larger volume of water and spread out your daily intake rather than gulping it in one sitting.
- 500+ milligrams of sodium: This range is also more applicable for those to work up more than a light sweat when working out or while traveling (as air travel can be dehydrating).
- 200-500 milligrams: If you want to sip on electrolytes for daily wellness and aren’t a heavy sweater then these lower sodium options are a great choice.
Magnesium, potassium & chloride
Cording favors electrolyte products that also contain magnesium, potassium, and chloride, she just prefers those that don’t have huge amounts—leaving room for flexibility for other supplements and food.
There are so many electrolyte mixes to choose from (options are great!). We did the work for you and vetted what’s out there to curate this expert-approved list of the 6 best electrolyte powders.
What about carbs?
Electrolytes in food
While supplements can supplement your diet and help you achieve very specific goals, it’s still crucial to have a strong dietary foundation. Cording shares some of her most recommended electrolyte foods:
- Salt: Table salt (aka sodium chloride) is the most common source of these two minerals in the diet. It’s best to avoid the excess salt in packaged foods and get salt through whole foods (like olives and cheeses) or add a dash of salt to home-cooked meals. Pink Himalayan salt and Celtic salt (un-refined coarser salts) are great for sprinkling over a finished dish. They also provide some magnesium and potassium (more so than refined table salt).
- Magnesium: Magnesium-rich foods include dark leafy greens, poultry, nuts, and seeds. These are the 10 nuts and seeds that have the most magnesium.
- Calcium: Dairy products, sardines with the bone, tofu, white beans, almonds, and broccoli are all sources of calcium.
- Potassium: Potassium is found in a variety of fruits and vegetables (including bananas, avocados, leafy greens, tomatoes, and winter squash) in addition to dairy products.
What’s to come
As people look to improve hydration—not just water intake—and lead more active lifestyles, electrolytes will be even more common in our lives.
In 2024, we saw the use of electrolyte mixes skyrocket. In 2025, we see electrolyte use becoming even more personalized to people’s individual needs. Product innovation among electrolyte drink mixes is going to continue with a variety of formats (powders, tablets, drinks) and unique additions (like pairing it with collagen or creatine).
Overall, We hope to see folks have more confidence in tuning into their body’s cues (Is this thirst? Do I need something salty? Wait, this headache isn’t normal) and tailoring their electrolyte intake accordingly.
