You’ve piled on hydrating ingredients, swapped over to hypoallergenic makeup, and steered clear from harsh detergents and disruptive preservatives. And yet, a bout of breakouts or annoying irritation still makes its unwelcome appearance. Sigh.

Sometimes, the occasional pimple just, well, happens—even those with an immaculate skin care regimen can face some blemishes from time-to-time. But if your irritation seems relentless or your clogged pores just won't let up, there's another avenue worth exploring: your hair care products.

Unfortunately, your trusty shampoo or leave-in might be contributing to acne and inflammation. Here’s how to tell: