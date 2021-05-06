“Melatonin is a very powerful—perhaps the most powerful—antioxidant for prevention of UV induced skin damage,” says board-certified dermatologist Cynthia Bailey, M.D., founder of DrBaileySkinCare.com. “It is also anti-inflammatory.”

Specifically, it protects the skin in a series of events called the melatoninergic antioxidative system (MAS). Ready for some science speak? Not only does melatonin itself stave free radicals in the skin, but it also forms two other free radical fighters when it breaks down—which makes it an even more potent and long-lasting antioxidant, says Bailey. Plus, melatonin may even stimulate antioxidant enzymes at the gene level and enhance DNA repair—although, researchers are still trying to figure out the exact reason why this happens.

And on the cellular subject, melatonin has also been shown to help preserve mitochondrial function—which, you know, powers literally every cell in your body (including skin cells!). Perhaps that’s why, as one report reads, “Melatonin's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant support, coupled with its mitochondrial support, make it an intriguing target for use to support skin health.”

Not to mention, topical melatonin can penetrate deeply into the skin. Notes Bailey, “[It] even penetrates into cellular nuclei (where DNA resides), mitochondria (the cells’ power generator and regulator of many important cellular functions), [and] it also penetrates deeply into the dermis where collagen is lost, [which leads] to wrinkles.”

All that to say: Melatonin is more than it's sleepy-time moniker—it actually has some pretty impressive skin care benefits.