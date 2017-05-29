The 5 Most Annoying Pregnancy-Related Skin Problems + What To Do About Them

If you experience constant stress on a day-to-day basis, your oil glands will work harder as the tiny receptors on these cells are stimulated to produce more oil. This in turn causes the pores to open, and the pH of the surface of the skin changes. The result? Breakouts. It can be challenging to overcome stress during pregnancy, especially if you’re regularly nauseated, fatigued, and dealing with other responsibilities as well such as work, other children, or family issues. It’s absolutely vital, however, to try to find a balance.

Top Tip: Set a quiet period of time each day when you can simply look after yourself and relax. Use lavender oils and chamomile tea to help you sleep at night. Drink water constantly to stay hydrated and to remove wastes and toxins from your body. And avoid yeasty and sugary foods as much as you can. As for those pesky pimples, tea tree oil can help to treat acne. Don’t touch, pick, or squeeze your pimples either. Instead, wash your face with a lactic-based cleanser twice a day and use steam to clear clogged pores. Believe it or not, simply staying hydrated and using gentler products on your skin will be more effective than using hard, harsh scrubs or products—a good vitamin B and C serum will especially help.