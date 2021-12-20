As lovely as it sounds to zap away zits as quickly as possible, treating acne often takes much more patience and care—and you can’t treat all blemishes the same way. For example: Some spots can handle a regular exfoliating regimen to lift debris from the pores, while others require much gentler methods to soothe the skin and tackle acne-causing bacteria. The latter is best for breakouts that are painful, swollen, and just plain inflamed—and that’s the kind we’re going to dive into today.

Ahead, find our full guide to inflammatory acne, including how I.D. the blemish and the best ways to treat it.