As if being stuck at home, isolated from your friends and loved ones, and having to adjust to a new normal wasn’t challenging enough, you look in the mirror to see that your skin is behaving anything but normal. You’re stuck at home and have stopped wearing makeup and using your haircare products that could potentially irritate your skin, so why are you breaking out?

Even if you’re sleeping well enough and keeping your stress relatively in check, acne may still be popping up. And while it may be tempting to ignore it as a cosmetic issue, how we see ourselves impacts how we treat ourselves, and when emotions may already be running high right now, it’s vital not to add more negative emotional fuel to the fire.

Let’s take a step back and examine what actually creates acne. The four contributing factors include: