This is where it gets a bit finicky: Acids are more of a categorical family, with multiple options for varying skin types. For instance, glycolic acid is a lovely AHA, but some skin types may find the exfoliation a bit irritating. Lactic acid, another AHA, is perhaps gentler on the skin (it is a larger molecule, so it doesn't penetrate the pores as quickly or as deeply). Then there are your BHAs, like salicylic acid, that can unclog oil and debris, as well as control excess sebum. You get the idea.