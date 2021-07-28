On a strictly functional (and perhaps obvious) level, one is a drink that may contain preservatives and sugars. The other is a concentrated dose of the pure extract that is typically taken in capsule form.

Beyond that, the comparisons that we can extrapolate come down to findings in specific studies or clinicals. Overall, both forms have several skin and health benefits thanks to their antioxidant properties.* “Historically pomegranate juice has a larger number of published studies; and while not an extract, the findings are still useful and pertinent, but they just can’t be directly extrapolated to pomegranate extract as 1:1,” says Ferira. “But there are definitely similarities in that juice and extract studies have demonstrated health support for pomegranate plants for skin health (like UV photoprotection), antioxidant effects, and so on.”*

For example, both pomegranate juice and extract improve skin’s photodamage resistance and changes to the skin microbiome.* And in separate studies, both the juice and the extract have been shown to reduce oxidative stress in the body.*

How you take it is entirely up to you, of course, but we recommend pomegranates in extract, as it’s likely an easier, more effective, and sugar-free way to take it daily.*