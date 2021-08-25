Wrinkles will happen to us all at some point, but let’s try to reframe the point of view. Got smile lines etched in your nasolabial folds? You must have grown up with lots of long belly laughs. Notice the oft-dreaded "11’s" in the middle of your forehead? You’ve likely engaged in plenty of thought-provoking conversations, ones that made your brows furrow. A rich life full of emotions, stories, and beauty—so what if you have a few fine lines?

Now, while wrinkles are ultimately inevitable (and shouldn’t be feared), they do signal skin changes and sometimes damage of some sort—and if the creases start to crop up earlier than you’d like, you can attempt to smooth those lines with some targeted tips. But wait: Different types of wrinkles have (slightly) different causes—so you can’t exactly soften them all in one fell swoop.

Curious about the different types of wrinkles? Consider the below your handy guide.