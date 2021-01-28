“Think about how you contour your face—you emphasize light and dark, and create a shadow and a highlight. You can do the same thing under your eyes!” Irwin notes. All you need to do is choose a darker shade to add some depth. She adds: “For example, if you have puffiness, use a lighter color concealer directly underneath the eye bag, and a slightly darker concealer on the eye bag. It’s a visual trick that contours the under-eye.”

Essentially, you’re using two different shades to create definition and the illusion of lift, just like you would with a pearly highlight on your cheekbones. See, using a light, bouncy concealer underneath a puffy area can lift the surrounding skin, while a richer hue on top of the bag can help recede any ballooned creases. And there you have it: A radiant under-eye area, sans swollen half moons.

Even if eye bags aren’t your main offense (say, discoloration is more your gripe), using two tubes of concealer can also help you brighten up the area without looking flat. Considering you have a variety of undertones across your face (yes, even within the confines of your delicate under-eye), layering two shades can help you achieve a more natural-looking finish. As makeup artist Fatimot Isadare once told us about skin undertones, "Naturally, we have more than one color on our face. So when you're going in with your complexion products, you also want to use more than one color. That's what helps you bring back depth and definition."