Skin Undertones: Why They're Important + A Helpful Quiz To Identify Yours 

"Undertones are the key to unlocking the science of makeup," states makeup artist Jaleesa Jaikaran. They refer to the underlying shades peeking through your complexion, rather than the actual color of your skin (hence the term undertones). For example, some may have notes of pink or blue underneath the skin, while others take on a more golden-yellow quality. That said, two people can have the exact same skin tone with completely different undertones—and thus require a distinct set of makeup products.

The plot thickens: Not only do different people have different undertones, but you may also have a variety of undertones across your own face. For instance, you may appear warmer on the forehead with cool, purplish hues around the eyes. Simply coating your face with one shade can make the finish a bit flat and caky. As makeup artist Fatimot Isadare explains, “Naturally, we have more than one color on our face. So when you're going in with your complexion products, you also want to use more than one color. That's what helps you bring back depth and definition.” It's the difference between makeup that looks one-dimensional and makeup that looks professionally mastered—targeting all your undertones is key for elevating the look, be it a natural finish or a full-face.

And it’s not just complexion products that get all the attention; all makeup—from highlighter to shadow—can either complement or clash against your skin. "On the wrong undertones, certain shades and colors can make you look rather dull and lack luster," informs Jaikaran. Take lipstick, for example: If you’re generally warm-toned, a blue-based red lip might look a bit, well, off. It’s not that you’re not a red lip kind of gal; simply reach for an orangey-red instead—the hue will complement your skin’s undertones and look striking, in the best way.

The bottom line? Knowing your undertones is crucial for shade-matching your makeup and shopping for products that truly suit every part of your skin.