14 Clean Lipsticks For All Your Holiday Party Needs
For all of your holiday party and New Year's needs, let us recommend these playful finds. Of course, they made with clean, natural formulas—but they also are a blast to wear.
Kosas Weightless Lip Color in Violet Fury
Weightless is the best way to describe this lipstick collection. Glide it on and forget about it, save for all the compliments it will garner, that is. This snappy pink-purple blend simply sings on warm, bronzed skin tones.
Weightless Lip Color in Violet Fury, Kosas ($28)
Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Luminous Lip Crayon in Healdsburg
Much of the aesthetic from this natural brand is more of a light wash of color. But not this berry-pink crayon: It simply pops. You'll love it equally for its moisturizing base and blend of rose, eggplant, moringa, and eclipta daisy that make the color.
Phyto-Pigments Luminous Lip Crayon in Healdsburg, Juice Beauty ($22)
W3LL People Optimist Lipstick in Brave
Despite the name, you do not need to be brave to wear this orange-red. In fact, it's just about one of the most wearable scarlet-coral blends we've seen. The stick is made of nourishing nutrients, vitamins, and omega oils for healthy, hydrated lips.
Optimist Lipstick in Brave, W3LL People ($16.99)
Axiology Rich Cream Lipstick in Clarity
A rich texture in a totally vibrant shade: What more could you want? This cranberry is the perfect blend of red with deep purple undertones: It's just a shade deeper than a poppy cherry red, so it reads more sophisticated—a little mysterious even.
Rich Cream Lipstick in Clarity, Axiology ($30)
Kjaer Weis Lipstick in KW Red
For your most classic, true red, look no further. The blue undertones mean it is nearly universally flattering, pops against skin, and even makes your smile appear brighter. This gorgeous red also comes in a (refillable) sleek silver tube, making the packaging just about as chic as the color itself.
Kjaer Weis Lipstick in KW Red, Kjaer Weis ($56)
Y et Beaute Y et Beaute Lipstick in Vivienne
This is about as rich and bold as a glass of good Italian red wine. (It should come as no surprise then that it's made in Italy using organic waxes and oils.) The finish is a demi-matte velvet, which is that perfect blend between high-gloss shine and too flat matte.
Y et Beaute Lipstick in Vivienne, Y et Beaute ($32)
Vapour Beauty High Voltage Lipstick in Legend
This brand is known for their products that pack pigment—most notably, their decadent lipsticks. Legend is a bold red with brown undertones that's made with a blend of jojoba and sunflower oils—and flavored with natural fruit extracts.
High Voltage Lipstick in Legend, Vapour Beauty ($35)
BeautyCounter Color Intense Lipstick in Twilight
A clean beauty editor favorite, BeautyCounter makes some seriously good lip products. This dark plum is a statement maker, even though it really goes on much more subtle than it looks in the tube. Upon application, the color dilutes a bit, and the purple and pink undertones shine through.
Color Intense Lipstick in Twilight, BeautyCounter ($34)
Jane Iredale Triple Luxe Long Lasting Naturally Moisturizing Lipstick in Ella
This collection is named after strong, inspiring women—and we guarantee that you'll feel that way when wearing it. Ella is a vibrant, charismatic mauve, and given that mauves are typically one of your more soft varieties, it's a nice change of pace for the hue.
Triple Luxe Long Lasting Naturally Moisturizing Lipstick in Ella, Jane Iredale ($35)
Aveda Feed My Lip Nourish-Mint Lipstick in Cacao Bean
Obviously a brand known for their natural hair care, but their collection of makeup is a hidden favorite among those in the know. The lipstick shades are formulated to "complement your hair color," and the formulas are made with natural and organic oils and waxes (with a hint of mint for a pleasant little tingle).
Feed My Lip Nourish-Mint Lipstick in Cacao Bean, Aveda ($26)
Tarte Sea Color Splash Lipstick in Yachting
This little tube has antioxidants from marine plant extracts to improve the look of your lips as you wear it (along with a moisturizing base to boot). This deep, moody satin-finish shade will stand out—and the line comes complete: sparkly with even a metallic finish.
Sea Color Splash Lipstick in Yachting, Tarte ($21)
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick
Bite Beauty put clean, natural lipstick that's capital-B Bold on the map for many people. For good reason, as the colors are as varied and dramatic as any traditional brand out there. This stark black lipstick is proof.
Amuse Bouche Lipstick, Bite Beauty ($26)
Balmyard Beauty Baby Love Balm Lip + Cheek Tint in Cherry Oh
In a story about bold lip colors, lip-to-cheek options rarely make the cut (they're designed to be sheer enough to wear in multiple locations), but this option has more buildability than others out there. The result? An ice-pop red lip that's anything but muted.
Baby Love Balm Lip + Cheek Tint in Cherry Oh, Balmyard Beauty ($32)
BareMinerals BarePro Longwear Lipstick in Petal
On darker skin tones, a pink like this simply stands out: The end result feels playful yet confident. This will stay for a full workday—reapply and head into night. Plus, it comes with a trendy matte finish.
BarePro Longwear Lipstick in Petal, BareMinerals ($20)
