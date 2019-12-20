Y et Beaute Y et Beaute Lipstick in Vivienne

This is about as rich and bold as a glass of good Italian red wine. (It should come as no surprise then that it's made in Italy using organic waxes and oils.) The finish is a demi-matte velvet, which is that perfect blend between high-gloss shine and too flat matte.

Y et Beaute Lipstick in Vivienne, Y et Beaute ($32)