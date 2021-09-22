This 60-Second Hack Is Here To Banish Your Puffy Eyes (Thank Us Later)

In the video, the user scoops out the contents of her lipstick (a tiny beauty spatula is perfect for this if you have one available; if not, a cotton swab works, too), fills the container up with water, caps it, then places it in the freezer overnight. In the morning, she twirls the base until the ice pops out from the surface, then glides it under her eyes. Simple!

Since the lipstick canister is much smaller than your average face roller, it gives you more control to really trace the outline of your eyes—swipe the ice across your under-eye and all the way around your brow bone, and try to tell me that doesn’t feel heavenly. After a few rotations, you may notice any puffiness start to subside—ice, after all, can help dial down swelling.

Take it from board-certified family medicine physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.: "If you have only five minutes and can place a couple of ice cubes or frozen bags of veggies or the back of spoons on your eyes—this instantly decreases inflammation," she writes. (But a lipstick-turned-ice-roller seems a bit more glam than a bag of frozen peas, doesn’t it?)

The cold temperature can also help stave off dark circles, too, provided your half-moons are a result of prominent blood vessels (dark circles can happen for other reasons, which you can find here). When those blood vessels expand (like after a night of poor sleep), they can become even more noticeable—ice is a known vasoconstrictor, which means it can help constrict those blood vessels back to baseline. "A cooler temperature helps to constrict tiny blood vessels in our face, the same way that applying ice water to a burned area lessens redness and discomfort," board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, once told mbg.

That said, it’s also a fabulous remedy for shrinking pimples in a snap—and with the smaller size, you can easily stamp it on a precise area. As noted, the cold temperature can constrict blood vessels, which effectively dials down the redness and inflammation. Just remember to keep the ice moving—you don't want to place the freezing block directly on the skin for a long period of time, as the intense chill can cause even more redness.