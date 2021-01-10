I sent my question over to a trusted source, and turns out: Couldn’t have been more wrong! Done correctly, liner on your bottom lashes can create the illusion of larger eyes. Oh, do tell.

“A little liner under the eyes can instantly make them appear bigger. My preferred technique is to start with a taupe pencil line, lightly smudged under the eyes with a rounded eyeliner brush,” says celebrity makeup artist Jenny Patinkin.

Let’s break this tip down. First up, the color is very important: “The reason I suggest taupe is that it's a combination of brown and grey, which mimics the look of a shadow. By creating a subtle, horizontal shadow under the eyes, it creates the illusion that the bottom lash line is lower, which in turn makes the eyes look bigger and taller,” she says.

Now onto using a brush, versus just etching in with a pencil or liquid liner. Thin liner brushes that have a pointed, tapered shape, like Patinkin’s Luxury Vegan Pin Point Liner Brush or Lily Lilo Socket Line Brush, will help get the right texture and aesthetic. The imaginary shadow you are crafting should feel almost soft-focus and blurred, rather than defined. (Picture a shadow on a foggy day, rather than one at high noon and a cloudless sun, as your inspiration.) Basically: You’re using the product in a way that shouldn’t, in the end, look like liner at all.