13 Best Face Massagers For An At-Home Facial & How To Choose A Tool

With today's bounty of high-tech gadgets—as well as ancient healing stones that withstand the test of time—face massagers truly command the market. Each massager has its own set of benefits (some lift and tone; others dial down inflammation), but they all impart some sort of glow: In fact, regular facial massage has been shown to increase blood flow to the face and deliver much-needed nutrients and oxygen to the skin cells—which, in turn, has been shown to help with fine lines, promote collagen synthesis, and even tone.

While you can totally go to town with your fingers (here's a luxe, nine-step routine, in case you're curious), these high-quality facial massagers put in the work for you: Our picks below come with textured edges to knead tension, vibrating pulses to buzz away puffiness, and slick gemstones to cool and soothe the skin with every swipe.