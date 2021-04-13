Your eyes are quick to betray any signs of stress, inflammation, or lack of sleep; the area is thinner and more sensitive, so when you feel tired, burnt out, or just generally less than stellar, your eyes may greet you in the mirror with sunken shadows and swollen skin.

And while no makeup or skin care hack can transform the outline of your eyes to make them bigger (nor should it!), you can accentuate the eye shape you have and make them appear brighter and well-rested. No more sleepy, dull eyes: Below, find expert tricks to make them pop, both with and without makeup.