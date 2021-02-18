Upon first glance, applying eye cream seems like a simple process. Just tap and go, no? At least, that’s how the professionals make it look, swiping at the delicate skin with expert-level precision. But, sigh, it’s usually not that straightforward: Depending on your cream of choice, you may have to use it at different points of your routine to fully reap the de-puffing or brightening benefits. And if you smear on too much product? Hello, heavy, goopy eyelids.

Your eye area is the thinnest and most delicate skin on your face, the first to betray aging, dryness, or a night of poor sleep—all the more reason to make sure you apply your under-eye products properly. So let’s break it down, shall we? We tapped the experts on how to apply eye cream like a pro.