"The perfect eye shape for a fierce cat eye," Compton notes, as it will allow for some lift. Softly draw along the upper lash line until you reach the outer corner, then line up and out to create a cat-eye shape. If liner's not your jam, though, you can create the same, subtler effect with shadow: Crimson suggests taking your eyeshadow, expanding it past the outer corner, and sharpening the angle with a cotton swab or beauty sponge. "That will bring more of that lift and shape into the eye," he says.