mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
Which Of The 6 Eye Shapes Do You Have? Makeup Tips For Each Gorgeous Shape

Which Of The 6 Eye Shapes Do You Have? Makeup Tips For Each Gorgeous Shape

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Young Woman Applying Eye Cream to Undereye

Image by Javier Díez / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 27, 2020 — 17:20 PM

Eye makeup is among the most finicky products nestled in your cosmetic bag. Not only does it take shear precision (liquid eyeliner: Say no more), but it also requires targeted technique—depending on your lid and bone structure, you may have to wield your mascara wand at a slightly different angle or streamline your shadow. In other words, getting to know your eye shape can be key. 

Ask any makeup artist: In addition to knowing your undertones, understanding your own eye shape can really help you achieve your end goal, whatever it is. Of course, makeup won’t transform the outline of your eyes (nor should it!), but you can use shadows, liners, and the like to accentuate the eye shape you have. Not to mention, different eye shapes require different moves to achieve various looks.

Here, we tapped two pro makeup artists for their best tips, so you can successfully tailor your eye makeup products. These tips, of course, aren’t set rules—think of them more as touchstones to flatter your specific eye structure and make those orbs pop.

How to determine your eye shape. 

Before diving into makeup tips, it helps to know which shape you’re dealing with. It’s not a hard set of categories by any means, but there are some guidelines to walk you through which eye shape you have. Grab your mirror, and peer the below: 

eye shapes

Image by mindbodygreen

  • Round eyes: “They typically have a lot of space,” notes celebrity makeup artist AJ Crimson. A helpful test is if you can see any white surrounding the top or bottom of the iris while looking straight into a mirror. 
  • Monolid eyes: With monolid eyes, there’s typically no visible crease below your brow bone. That’s why it’s called “monolid”: It looks as if there’s one eyelid that extends all the way up towards the brow. 
  • Downturned eyes: Like the name suggests, downturned eyes tend to point downwards at the outer corners. It’s not always so obvious, though, so here’s a helpful tip: Draw a straight, horizontal line across your eyes (either on a mirror or on a close-up photo). If your outer corners tilt below the line, you likely have downturned eyes.
  • Upturned eyes: Consequently, if your outer corners point upwards, you likely have upturned eyes. Use the same trick above to determine yours. 
  • Hooded eyes: If your skin seems to fold down from your brow bone on top of your lash line, you likely have hooded eyes. It can also be a bit difficult to find your natural crease (especially with your eyes closed). Some have more of a hood than others, either due to genetics or as the skin naturally folds from aging.  
  • Almond eyes: Typically, with almond eyes, the iris touches both the top and bottom waterlines (meaning, you can’t see any white). The corners can be slightly lifted, just like that of an almond.  

With that, let’s get into the makeup tips. Again, these are by no means hard and fast guidelines (makeup has no rules, so don’t be afraid to turn some heads), but the experts do have their fair share of tricks to enhance the eyes. But again, let us be clear: Any eye "type" can try any makeup look and have fun with it. These suggestions (and should be taken as just that) are here to help you enhance your natural beauty.

Advertisement

Round eyes.

round eyes

Image by mindbodygreen

To elongate round eyes, Crimson recommends winging your shadow from the outer corners only. “That gives it a little bit more dimension, more depth,” he explains. Alexandra Compton, makeup artist and product development manager at clean beauty retailer Credo, agrees: If you choose to use eyeliner, she recommends lining the upper lash line in the outer corners as well.

Monolid eyes.

monolid eyes

Image by mindbodygreen

Crimson says you can create a sultry smoky eye: “Go above the crease and just create your own backdrop with that.” In other words, when you tap on shadow, create your own crease by sweeping on a darker, matte pigment. Or, you can always extend your shadow all the way up to the brow (makeup has no rules, remember?). “You can do anything you want, and it’ll always look great,” Crimson adds. 

Advertisement

Downturned eyes.

hooded eyes

Image by mindbodygreen

“The perfect eye shape for a fierce cat eye,” Compton notes, as it will allow for some lift. Softly draw along the upper lash line until you reach the outer corner, then line up and out to create a cat eye shape. If liner’s not your jam, though, you can create the same, subtler effect with shadow: Crimson suggests taking your eyeshadow, expanding it past the outer corner, and sharpening the angle with a cotton swab or beauty sponge. “That will bring more of that lift and shape into the eye,” he says. 

Upturned eyes.

upturned eyes

Image by mindbodygreen

This eye shape has a natural “winged” look at the corners, so following the natural lash line can help enhance it. Compton also loves a soft, smokey eye on upturned eyes: “Apply a light matte shade from the inner corner and stop above the pupil of your eye,” she says. “Use a medium-matte shade on the remaining half of the eyelid and blend for a soft, smokey effect.” 

Advertisement

Hooded eyes.

downturned eyes

Image by mindbodygreen

If you constantly find your liner and mascara transferred onto your brow bone towards the end of the day, smudge-proof makeup is your best friend, here. Crimson also suggests embracing the natural smokiness: “Line inside the rim, and let it smudge and make its way out,” he says.

Compton also suggests carving your own crease: After applying a light matte or shimmer shade across the entire lid, "contour with a medium-matte shade in the crease, and blend up towards the brow bone."

Almond eyes. 

almond eyes

Image by mindbodygreen

To make them pop, Compton suggests tightlining the upper lash line with shadow or liner. “This will open up your eyes and make them appear larger and brighter,” she says. “[Then] add a pop of shimmer to the center of the lid.” 

Advertisement

Universal tips for every eye shape. 

No matter your eye shape, there are quite a few makeup tips to flatter any lid outline. The dogmas of eye makeup, if you will. Here’s what Compton suggests:

  • “Remember that light eyeshadow shades will brighten and bring forth an area, while dark shades will define and recede an area,” she notes. Important to keep in mind if you’re trying to create definition (like round eyes), versus expanding the space (like hooded eyes).
  • To open up the eyes, tightline your waterline with a nude eyeliner. According to Compton, it’ll make any eye shape appear larger and brighter.
  • “Curl your lashes before applying mascara for mega doe eyes,” she notes. Especially for downturned eyes, as those lashes tend to droop without a proper curl. 

The takeaway. 

Let’s be clear: You can play around with eye makeup as you please (and create a stunning beat, no matter your eye shape). Although, makeup artists have amassed some tricks over the years to make anyone look their best and brightest. There isn’t one eye shape that’s better over another, either—it’s just about understanding yours and mastering the techniques for a dreamy blend.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Home

The Underrated Multipurpose Kitchen Tool: 11 Not Obvious Ways To Use A Sheet Pan

Kristin Cole
The Underrated Multipurpose Kitchen Tool: 11 Not Obvious Ways To Use A Sheet Pan
Beauty

If You're Over 50, This Is Why Your Skin May Be More Sensitive Lately

Alexandra Engler
If You're Over 50, This Is Why Your Skin May Be More Sensitive Lately
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Integrative Health

There's A Reason You Feel Creative In The Middle Of The Night, An Acupuncturist Explains

Jamie Schneider
There's A Reason You Feel Creative In The Middle Of The Night, An Acupuncturist Explains
Integrative Health

Beat The Bloat With An Ayurvedic Belly Massage For Digestion

Sarah Regan
Beat The Bloat With An Ayurvedic Belly Massage For Digestion
Mental Health

5 Simple Tools To Use When Anxiety Strikes, From A Psychologist

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
5 Simple Tools To Use When Anxiety Strikes, From A Psychologist
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

How To Get Your Partner A Gift They Actually Like, Based On Their Love Language

Kelly Gonsalves
How To Get Your Partner A Gift They Actually Like, Based On Their Love Language
Integrative Health

Should You Be Taking More Vitamin D Now That The Weather Is Getting Colder?

Emma Loewe
Should You Be Taking More Vitamin D Now That The Weather Is Getting Colder?
Sex

There Are Two Types Of Low Sexual Desire In Women, Research Finds

Kelly Gonsalves
There Are Two Types Of Low Sexual Desire In Women, Research Finds
Routines

This 10-Minute Yoga Sequence Is Exactly How You Want To Start The Day

Shawna Davis
This 10-Minute Yoga Sequence Is Exactly How You Want To Start The Day
Sex

This One Practice Might Help You Feel Like Having Sex More Often

Kelly Gonsalves
This One Practice Might Help You Feel Like Having Sex More Often
Parenting

A Beautiful Question To Ask Your Parents While They’re Still Around

Andrew Horn
A Beautiful Question To Ask Your Parents While They’re Still Around
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/eye-shapes

Your article and new folder have been saved!