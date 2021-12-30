If you're a bit shaky with liner, it's helpful to work your way from out to in: Create a core line from your inner to outer corner, stopping once you hit the outer corner of your eye. Decide where you want your flick to stop, then draw downward until you connect with the end of the line you drew at your outer corner. Then with small strokes, fill in where needed on the eye, adding more depth and thickness where you want. See here for our full guide to applying eyeliner, including helpful tips and tricks to nail a clean glide every time.