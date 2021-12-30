Every eye shape is stunning in their own way, and with each unique shape comes with a host of makeup tips to accentuate your specific lid structure. Read: Just like you might have your go-to shadow palettes and liners to flatter your specific eye color, you might stick to a few trusted techniques to enhance your eye shape.

Which brings us to this handy guide for round eyes: Many consider this eye shape naturally doe-like, as round eyes often appear open and youthful. Here, we tapped makeup artists on how to enhance the round eye shape. Find their expert-level tips below.