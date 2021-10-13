Or, you can flick the wing upward toward your brow (like a traditional cat-eye), but draw your line just before the corners start to slant downward rather than at the very end of your eye. "Then to amp it up, use a concealer one to two shades lighter than your skin, go right next to the liner, and it will lift it even more," makeup artist Criss Scortezz says in a quick TikTok demonstration.