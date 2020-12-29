8 Tips To Accentuate Almond Eyes & Make Them Pop, From Makeup Artists

All eye shapes and sizes are stunning and unique, and at the end of the day, any shape can score any makeup look (as we’ve said time and again, makeup has no rules). That being said, different shapes do require different techniques to achieve various end goals (read: A sharp, cat-eye liner doesn't have the same 1-2-3-step guide for everyone), and there are more than a few methods to accentuate the natural beauty of your lid structure.

We’ll start with almond eyes: Ahead, makeup artists weigh in on how to make those orbs look even more striking.