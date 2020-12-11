Instead of swiping away all your progress, Alexandra Compton, product development manager at clean beauty retailer Credo, recommends wielding a micellar water-soaked cotton swab for some precise clean-up. Use the tip of the cotton swab to erase any jagged edges and sharpen the line. (Since micellar water can dissolve both oil- and water-based products, the pigment should lift right off). Then, she suggests grabbing your concealer and applying it just under the wing. You might even want to use a flat precision brush to reach right under that line. “The contrast of the bright concealer and liner will define the line even more,” says Compton.

Or, you don’t have to use remover at all. Take this technique from Savannah St. Jean, makeup artist and owner of Savannah Rae Beauty: “[If] I can see a jagged line, I will go in with a black eyeshadow and a fine brush, and I'll just dab it over the line to soften that edge and make it look clean,” she says. Basically, you’re filling in the edges with a smudgeable product, which also gives it a slightly smokey effect. Just don't overdo it, here, as filling in the gaps over and over again can result in a pretty thick line.