mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
These Makeup Artist Tips Will Help You Revive All Your Winged Liner Mess-Ups

These Makeup Artist Tips Will Help You Revive All Your Winged Liner Mess-Ups

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
woman with winged eyeliner

Image by lambada // iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 11, 2020 — 12:03 PM

So, you’ve finally decided to take a stab at a cat-eye. (Cue the applause.) You go in with a steady hand, a flick at the corner, and—oh, the line looks jagged and bumpy, the wing a bit wilted. Not so cute. 

Rather than grabbing your makeup remover and attempting again (and again, and again, and…), makeup artists have a few tricks up their sleeves to clean up the messy bits. No need to start over on a blank canvas—just lean on these tips to revive the wing back to razor-sharp. 

What to do if you’ve butchered your cat eye. 

Instead of swiping away all your progress, Alexandra Compton, product development manager at clean beauty retailer Credo, recommends wielding a micellar water-soaked cotton swab for some precise clean-up. Use the tip of the cotton swab to erase any jagged edges and sharpen the line. (Since micellar water can dissolve both oil- and water-based products, the pigment should lift right off). Then, she suggests grabbing your concealer and applying it just under the wing. You might even want to use a flat precision brush to reach right under that line. “The contrast of the bright concealer and liner will define the line even more,” says Compton.  

Or, you don’t have to use remover at all. Take this technique from Savannah St. Jean, makeup artist and owner of Savannah Rae Beauty: “[If] I can see a jagged line, I will go in with a black eyeshadow and a fine brush, and I'll just dab it over the line to soften that edge and make it look clean,” she says. Basically, you’re filling in the edges with a smudgeable product, which also gives it a slightly smokey effect. Just don't overdo it, here, as filling in the gaps over and over again can result in a pretty thick line.

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

It ultimately depends on what end result you’re looking for: If you love a softer line, St. Jean’s shadow trick can help you smudge it out to perfection. If you’re hoping for a bold, so-sharp-it-could-cut-glass winged liner, Compton’s tip can help you reach that precision. Both require minimal effort, though, even if you’ve royally stuffed up the first attempt. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Derms & Hair Stylists Alike Want You To Try These Tips For A Hydrated Scalp

Alexandra Engler
Derms & Hair Stylists Alike Want You To Try These Tips For A Hydrated Scalp
Home

How To Make Your Home Feel Like A Big Holiday Hug, From Interior Experts

Emma Loewe
How To Make Your Home Feel Like A Big Holiday Hug, From Interior Experts
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Home

The 2021 Plant & Flower Of The Year Signal Brighter Days Ahead

Emma Loewe
The 2021 Plant & Flower Of The Year Signal Brighter Days Ahead
Beauty

Google's Top Trending Beauty Searches Are In & (No Surprise) There's Tons Of DIY

Jamie Schneider
Google's Top Trending Beauty Searches Are In & (No Surprise) There's Tons Of DIY
Meditation

How Can I Use Meditation For Stress Relief When Breathing Makes Me Anxious?

Aditi Nerurkar, M.D., MPH
How Can I Use Meditation For Stress Relief When Breathing Makes Me Anxious?
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

How To Actually Read People: 9 Tricks From Body Language Experts

Abby Moore
How To Actually Read People: 9 Tricks From Body Language Experts
Integrative Health

A Science Journalist Reports A Link Between Loneliness & Sleep Quality

Jamie Schneider
A Science Journalist Reports A Link Between Loneliness & Sleep Quality
Off-the-Grid

How To Reduce Your Holiday Shopping's Impact Without Driving Yourself Crazy

Emma Loewe
How To Reduce Your Holiday Shopping's Impact Without Driving Yourself Crazy
Integrative Health

The Scent Regimen Of A Neuroscientist Who's Obsessed With Essential Oils

Sarah Regan
The Scent Regimen Of A Neuroscientist Who's Obsessed With Essential Oils
Routines

A Spicy Side Plank Variation To Put Your Core & Obliques To The Test

Sarah Regan
A Spicy Side Plank Variation To Put Your Core & Obliques To The Test
Beauty

A Supplement That’s Like A Hydrating Lip Balm That You Eat

Alexandra Engler
A Supplement That’s Like A Hydrating Lip Balm That You Eat
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/makeup-artist-tips-to-revive-your-winged-liner-after-mess-up

Your article and new folder have been saved!