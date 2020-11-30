A Makeup Artist Taught Us How To Flatter Every Eye Shape With One Easy Trick
As the lower regions of our faces remain covered, we welcome all the eye makeup moments we can get our paws on. Among a masked-up public, it's your lids (and brows!) that oversee all the beauty statements of late.
There are makeup tips aplenty to define your own eye shape (hop over here, if you’re curious), but you can also lean on a few staple looks when you’re in an absolute pinch. (Say, if you don’t have time to peer into your irises and figure out which lid structure you have.) According to makeup artist Alexandra Compton, product development manager at clean beauty retailer Credo, there’s one blend that punches up any makeup look: "I learned this universally flattering trick in makeup school and it has not failed me in my artistry career to date,” she says.
The trick, you ask? It’s a subtle take on the ombre smokey eye, and it looks stunning on every eye shape.
How to master the ombre smokey eye.
According to Compton, the ombre smokey eye is a go-to effortless eye look. Plus, it’s easy to play around with. “[It] can be soft or heavy depending on your mood,” she notes. Snag a lighter hue for more subtle smokiness or use a kohl-colored number to dial up the drama. Then follow these steps:
- Grab a soft, smudge-able eyeliner (like this rich pencil or this luminizing number for a subtler hue), and draw a line very close to your lash line. “It’s OK if it’s messy,” Compton notes. In fact, that smudged look is exactly what you’re going for, here.
- Then take a clean brush (or use your fingertips; whatever works) and “blend the line up and out across the entire eyelid until you have a sheer wash of color.”
- Repeat the process over again: Draw another line close to the lash line (right above the first), and blend it out. Continue again and again until you have a gradient effect on your lid.
- Note: The more lines you draw, the smokier the eye. Regardless, your first line should be darkest, then as you blend in the product the pigment almost disappears into your lid. Et voilà: the ombre smokey eye in all its moody perfection.
The takeaway.
As far as makeup tricks go, this might just be the easiest one in the books. Simply draw along your lash line with your product of choice, and blend upwards into the lid as far as you like. Simple, yes, but looks glam on everyone.
