mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
A Makeup Artist Taught Us How To Flatter Every Eye Shape With One Easy Trick

A Makeup Artist Taught Us How To Flatter Every Eye Shape With One Easy Trick

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
makeup bag with makeup products

Image by Leandro Crespi x Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 30, 2020 — 12:30 PM

As the lower regions of our faces remain covered, we welcome all the eye makeup moments we can get our paws on. Among a masked-up public, it's your lids (and brows!) that oversee all the beauty statements of late.

There are makeup tips aplenty to define your own eye shape (hop over here, if you’re curious), but you can also lean on a few staple looks when you’re in an absolute pinch. (Say, if you don’t have time to peer into your irises and figure out which lid structure you have.) According to makeup artist Alexandra Compton, product development manager at clean beauty retailer Credo, there’s one blend that punches up any makeup look: "I learned this universally flattering trick in makeup school and it has not failed me in my artistry career to date,” she says. 

The trick, you ask? It’s a subtle take on the ombre smokey eye, and it looks stunning on every eye shape. 

How to master the ombre smokey eye. 

According to Compton, the ombre smokey eye is a go-to effortless eye look. Plus, it’s easy to play around with. “[It] can be soft or heavy depending on your mood,” she notes. Snag a lighter hue for more subtle smokiness or use a kohl-colored number to dial up the drama. Then follow these steps: 

  1. Grab a soft, smudge-able eyeliner (like this rich pencil or this luminizing number for a subtler hue), and draw a line very close to your lash line. “It’s OK if it’s messy,” Compton notes. In fact, that smudged look is exactly what you’re going for, here. 
  2. Then take a clean brush (or use your fingertips; whatever works) and “blend the line up and out across the entire eyelid until you have a sheer wash of color.” 
  3. Repeat the process over again: Draw another line close to the lash line (right above the first), and blend it out. Continue again and again until you have a gradient effect on your lid. 
  4. Note: The more lines you draw, the smokier the eye. Regardless, your first line should be darkest, then as you blend in the product the pigment almost disappears into your lid. Et voilà: the ombre smokey eye in all its moody perfection. 
Advertisement

The takeaway. 

As far as makeup tricks go, this might just be the easiest one in the books. Simply draw along your lash line with your product of choice, and blend upwards into the lid as far as you like. Simple, yes, but looks glam on everyone. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Make The Most Out Of Playtime With "Constructive Play" + 7 Tips

Alexandra Engler
Make The Most Out Of Playtime With "Constructive Play" + 7 Tips
Beauty

This One Hand-Washing Tip Can Keep Your Paws From Looking Scaly

Jamie Schneider
This One Hand-Washing Tip Can Keep Your Paws From Looking Scaly
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Home

A Shortcut That'll Make Cleaning Your Home Less Time Consuming

Emma Loewe
A Shortcut That'll Make Cleaning Your Home Less Time Consuming
Spirituality

Astrologers Say This Week Will Be A Roller Coaster (That Ends On A High Note)

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Say This Week Will Be A Roller Coaster (That Ends On A High Note)
Recipes

How To Make 5-Ingredient Mood-Boosting Caramel With A Hidden Superfood

Eliza Sullivan
How To Make 5-Ingredient Mood-Boosting Caramel With A Hidden Superfood
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

12 Best Frozen Foods That Make Healthy Eating Infinitely More Convenient

Kristine Thomason
12 Best Frozen Foods That Make Healthy Eating Infinitely More Convenient
Recipes

Make A Full Week Of Healthy Dinners With These 7 Simple Recipes

Eliza Sullivan
Make A Full Week Of Healthy Dinners With These 7 Simple Recipes
Routines

This Pilates Move Works Your Whole Body In Just A Couple Minutes

Sarah Regan
This Pilates Move Works Your Whole Body In Just A Couple Minutes
Food Trends

Coffee Fan? Here's What To Drink, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Eliza Sullivan
Coffee Fan? Here's What To Drink, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Beauty

Skin Care Doesn't Stop At Your Chin: 6 Chest & Décolletage Tips, From Derms

Jamie Schneider
Skin Care Doesn't Stop At Your Chin: 6 Chest & Décolletage Tips, From Derms
Integrative Health

Here's What Reviewers Have To Say About mbg's Targeted Supplement Line

Emma Loewe
Here's What Reviewers Have To Say About mbg's Targeted Supplement Line
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/makeup-artist-trick-to-flatter-every-single-eye-shape

Your article and new folder have been saved!