In seasons past, many have leaned on bold beauty looks to make a statement at holiday events, like a sharp cat-eye, glitzy shadow, or a crimson red lip. The classics, if you will. But 2020 is unlike any year, which makes the holiday-inspired makeup a bit, well, offbeat. Maybe you’re gathering over Zoom to toast to the New Year, or you're safely seeing loved ones masked-up and socially distant. So why not ditch the classics altogether and don a makeup look that speaks to the unique circumstances of this year? The aforementioned red lip is pretty pointless, anyway (no one will see it under a mask!), not to mention messy and bothersome.

Floating eyeliner, on the other hand, is a fresh, modern way to make a statement nose-up. It’s exactly how it sounds: You’re floating the liner above the lash line, creating negative space around the lid for a beat that’s graphic and surprisingly minimal.

It looks sophisticated and intricate, but Alexandra Compton, product development manager at clean beauty retailer Credo, says it’s not so tricky to master. Below, her step-by-step guide.