How To Tell You Have Monolid Eyes, Plus 8 Stunning Makeup Tips
When it comes to makeup, we know that different eye shapes require different moves to achieve various looks: it’s about familiarizing yourself with your own eye shape and using targeted techniques how you see fit—and in ways that make you feel beautiful. Seriously, as anyone who has braved the liquid liner will tell you: There is no one-size-fits-all technique, and it helps to tailor the product to your specific lid structure.
The same logic stands for all makeup meant to define and accentuate the eye area. Here, we’ve rounded up experts' go-to gorgeous tips for monolid eyes. Think you might align with this lid type? Below, our helpful guide.
How to tell you have monolid eyes.
A monolid eye shape (also known as an epicanthic fold) typically has no visible crease between the eyelid and the brow bone. That's why it's called "monolid:" The skin folds in a way that looks as if there's one eyelid that extends all the way up toward the brow. Not all monolid eyes have the exact same shape, but if you have no crease, you likely have a monolid structure.
And for those wondering about the difference between a monolid and hooded eye shape: With hooded eyes, the crease appears hidden by a “hood” of skin; monolid eyes, on the other hand, have no visible crease at all.
Makeup tips to define monolid eyes.
We’ve said it once or twice before: Any eye shape can rock any makeup look, period and end of story. But there is something to be said about techniques to define and accentuate the shape of your lids, just like you might have your go-to palettes and pigments to flatter your specific eye color. These makeup tips enhance monolid eyes oh-so beautifully.
1. Opt for a shimmery lid.
According to makeup artist Alexandra Compton, product development manager at Credo, a shimmery, gradient lid can help define a monolid eye shape. “Apply a sheer wash of product over the lid, and go back in with your fingertip or a dense eyeshadow brush to apply more on the lid,” she explains. To deliver even more brightness, she recommends blending the sparkly shade towards the inner corner of the eye.
2. Carve your own crease.
When playing with eyeshadow, "Go above the crease and just create your own backdrop with that,” celebrity makeup artist AJ Crimson once told us about the eye shape. In other words: When you tap on shadow, create your own crease by sweeping on a matte pigment wherever you want your faux "crease" to begin. Then resume with the rest of your shadow, using your new carved crease as your baseline.
3. Extend shadow to the brow bone.
Or, you can always ignore your natural crease (if you have one) and extend your shadow all the way up to the brow. It looks especially ethereal if you focus the color in the center of the lids and buff upwards for a soft, ombre effect—it also gives you more real estate to play around with pigments.
4. Use powder eyeliner.
“Using a powder eyeshadow instead of a liquid liner will help to prevent any smudging or creasing,” Compton suggests. “Pick a fun colored eyeshadow and line with an angled brush.” (A good rule of thumb is to flick from the corner of your lash line up towards the tail of your brow.) We love this dazzling palette from Johnny Concert and this Jenny Patinkin angled brush.
5. Try floating liner.
The intricate graphic liner looks sophisticated on any eye shape, but monolid eyes typically have a smoother canvas (since there’s no crease to get in the way of the design). You can stencil whatever design you please—geometric shapes, florals, etc.—but here’s a general how-to:
- With a fine, angled liner brush, outline your desired shape with a darker shadow. For a simple winged liner design: Start from your inner corner and sweep a curved line until you reach the tail of your eyebrow.
- With that same shadow, draw a winged liner from the outer corner of your eye, flicking outward toward the previous line. Continue to fill in both lines until the ends meet, closing off the shape.
- Build intensity by tracing your outline with a liner of your choice (feel free to play with bold hues or stick to a kohl-colored number).
- Clean up any jagged edges with a micellar-water-soaked cotton swab, and dab some concealer around the edges to enhance the sharpness.
Find our full tutorial here.
6. Curl the lashes.
A tip for all eye shapes: "Curl your lashes before applying mascara for mega doe eyes," Compton once told us about how to enhance every eye shape. It's especially helpful if your eyes also take on a downturned shape, as those lashes tend to droop without a proper curl.
7. Try an ombre smoky eye.
According to Compton, a soft ombre effect creates the illusion of fuller lashes and opens up the eyes. She explains: “Using a soft brown kohl liner, apply at the lash line and work your way up.” (Here’s a rich brown number from Jillian Dempsey.) “Smudge with your finger or brush,” she continues. “Once you have a sheer wash of brown all over the lid, go back in and focus the intensity at the lash line and smudge out.” No need to draw any harsh lines—just keep the look subtle and smoky.
8. Go monochromatic.
For a striking look that still reads minimal, choose one color story for your full beat. For the eyes, concentrate the shadow in the center of your lids, then blend it upward all the way towards the brow bone for a smooth, diffused effect. Feel free to go bold with color—even bright neons or electric hues can look minimal if you stick to a single shade.
The takeaway.
If you’re searching for ways to accentuate your monolid eyes, these makeup tips have you covered. And at the end of the day? "You can do anything you want, and it'll always look great," Crimson adds. We concur.
