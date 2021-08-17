When it comes to makeup, we know that different eye shapes require different moves to achieve various looks: it’s about familiarizing yourself with your own eye shape and using targeted techniques how you see fit—and in ways that make you feel beautiful. Seriously, as anyone who has braved the liquid liner will tell you: There is no one-size-fits-all technique, and it helps to tailor the product to your specific lid structure.

The same logic stands for all makeup meant to define and accentuate the eye area. Here, we’ve rounded up experts' go-to gorgeous tips for monolid eyes. Think you might align with this lid type? Below, our helpful guide.