How To Nail Minimalist Makeup: 6 Nonnegotiable Tips, From Experts

Of course, the trend has a practical element: Using less products is friendly on your budget and on your schedule. Rather than splurging on a handful of palettes, perhaps you indulge in one or two basics to use for your lips, cheeks, and lids. If you previously had products upon products spilling over your shelves, paring your routine down to a few versatile staples feels like a welcome relief.

But minimalist makeup itself is also, in a way, freeing. Especially in a world rife with video calls and virtual hangs, “maybe you became used to seeing what you look like every day and fell in love with yourself in a whole new way,” says Crimson. As a result, maybe you actually forgo the concealer (dark circles be damned) but still feel like swirling on a rosy blush or having fun with shadow to add some life to the equation. “It’s this breath of fresh air, really, in regards to beauty,” says Crimson.

Compton agrees: “Makeup is not a mask, but an empowering tool to boost confidence and spark joy,” she says. “We wear makeup on our own terms because we love doing it, not because we have to.” That’s not to say we should completely abandon glitz and glamour—we just might have two or three products to nail the look, rather than a robust 10-step regimen.