How To Tell If You Have Hooded Eyes & 9 Makeup Tips To Make Them Pop

When it comes to applying eye makeup, the shape of your lids is an important factor to mind. Let’s be clear: All eye shapes can look striking with any beat, whether you have a round, almond, monolid, or hooded structure. But a few makeup tips can simply accentuate your shape and make it pop—just as how you might have a range of go-to hues to flatter the color of your orbs.

For today’s guide, we’re focusing on hooded eyes. Below, experts offer their seasoned tricks to enhance this eye shape.