The One Extra Tip You’re Missing For Seriously Longer Lashes, Explained
There’s a host of to-do’s to promote naturally longer lashes—from growth serums to hypoallergenic makeup—but for instantly gratifying, voluminous flutters? Sometimes you just want to swipe on some mascara and call it a day. We get it.
And as most makeup artists and experts will gladly tell you, applying mascara is an art. While a few generous swipes can certainly define those fine hairs, there’s a method to the magic that is fluffy, doe-eyed lashes. Here’s how to take yours from full to fuller in one go.
How to make your lashes look longer.
Whether you want just a bit of bulk or are looking for dramatic, dolled-up lashes, it’s arguably more about the technique itself than the tube you choose.
Take it from Kosas founder Sheena Yaitanes: In a brand demo, she takes the new Kosas Big Clean Mascara (a volumizing serum-mascara hybrid) and completes two standard coats for a soft lift. After a few minutes, she goes back in with the wand for a final swipe. Et voilà—her lashes look instantly full and spidery, not a clump in sight.
OK, we know applying multiple coats of mascara is by no means groundbreaking. But that megawatt volume lies in the wait time: “Apply one more coat at the end of your makeup routine, when it's pretty much dry,” she says. “It really makes an impact.” Finding that almost-dry moment is key (and, we admit, takes a bit of guessing to time exactly right); you just don’t want to wait until the lashes are completely bone-dry, as the hairs should be malleable enough to keep fanning out as the formula builds. Think of it as the final touch-up for an extra-fluffy finish. Also be sure the first base coat is dispersed evenly before going in with more layers; nothing is more annoying than a clumpy application—especially for already sensitive eyes.
The takeaway.
With mascara, it’s not so much about the amount of layers than it is about timing (read: even if you apply four or five coats, waiting a few minutes before the final swipe will enhance the length). Master the technique, and you'll have long, inky lashes every single time. And, of course, formulas matter, too: Dry, flaky fibers can look clumpy and droop throughout the day, no matter how many layers you pile on.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.