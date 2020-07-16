As a kid, perhaps a stray eyelash generated a squeal of excitement; after all, fallen lashes grant a wish, as traditional folklore might have you believe. But as we grow older, losing lashes stops becoming playful and starts triggering a bit more, well, concern.

Sure, the occasional plucked lash is nothing to write home about, but what happens if they start accumulating overtime? Do those eyelashes grow back, or are we doomed to a lashless future once we blow our final wish into the breeze? Here, our investigation.