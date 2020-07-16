Do Eyelashes Grow Back? Maybe, But Here's What You Can Do To Keep Them Full
As a kid, perhaps a stray eyelash generated a squeal of excitement; after all, fallen lashes grant a wish, as traditional folklore might have you believe. But as we grow older, losing lashes stops becoming playful and starts triggering a bit more, well, concern.
Sure, the occasional plucked lash is nothing to write home about, but what happens if they start accumulating overtime? Do those eyelashes grow back, or are we doomed to a lashless future once we blow our final wish into the breeze? Here, our investigation.
First, why do eyelashes fall out?
Eyelash loss falls on a spectrum of sorts, ranging from mild to more severe cases. That said, there could be a host of reasons why you’re facing fallen lashes. Here are some of the more common causes:
- Stress: According to board-certified dermatologist Jeanine Downie, M.D., stress is very much a factor in eyelash loss. Just as how stress may lead to hair loss, an increase in anxiety can cause a similar effect on those tiny lash hairs.
- Irritation from false eyelashes or lash extensions: While irritation from the falsies themselves is quite uncommon, if you’re constantly dolloping glue on your sensitive lash line, Downie says you might face a stray lash or two. Camara Aunique, celebrity makeup artist and founder of handcrafted faux lash line Camara Aunique Beauty, agrees: “Lash extensions are great, but you have to spend enough time cleaning your lashes properly.” (i.e., getting off that excess glue to avoid irritation).
- Trichotillomania: A disorder where people may face irresistible urges to pull out hair from the scalp, eyebrows, and lashes.
- Rubbing your eyes: Rubbing the occasional itch most likely won’t do much harm, but constantly tugging on your eyes can damage the lid skin and may cause those lashes to fall out, says Downie.
- Sometimes, it’s a sign of an underlying health condition: Board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, mentions a condition called alopecia areata (where you can lose body hair in circular patches) and hypo-thyroid disease (where you can lose the last third of your brows). In both cases, “I've had patients where they lost some of their lashes,” she explains.
- Irritation from eye products: Ciraldo mentions it’s very uncommon, but some people might experience a loss of lashes from irritating eye makeup (like liner, shadow, or mascara).
- They shed naturally: “Some people have eyelashes that can shed a bit more than others,” Downie says. Simple as that.
Do eyelashes grow back?
The short answer? It depends. “They can grow back if the lid skin isn’t too damaged,” Downie explains. If that delicate lid skin faces too much trauma (like, say, from over-rubbing your eyes or constant irritation from eyelash extension glue), it can lead to permanent scarring on your eyelash rim. Similar to regrowing your brows, if those tiny follicles are compromised by scars or burns, the eyelash hairs cannot grow back, no matter how many lash serums you pile on.
As long as your lid skin remains intact, however, your eyelashes should grow back in. Even if you’re suffering from an underlying condition, like alopecia areata or hypo-thyroid disease, “once treated, their lashes [grow] back,” Ciraldo says. In other words, no need to mourn every lost lash, so long as your lids remain healthy.
How to grow them back & prevent eyelash loss.
Of course, it’s best to consult your primary care doctor or derm if you feel you may be suffering from one of the health conditions mentioned above—treatment or topical steroids might be necessary for those ailments. But if you’re losing lashes left and right and aren’t sure what to do, here are some derm-approved tips:
1. Avoid any physical stress.
Since rubbing your lashes is one of the main culprits for lash loss, you might want to, you know, stop rubbing them. That includes with your palms and with makeup remover: Whether you're partial to wipes or cotton rounds, remember to gently swipe off your eye makeup each night. On a similar beat, be gentle with your eyelash curlers—no need to death-grip your lashes between the clamps.
You might also want to try sleeping on your back in order to avoid that physical stress; in addition to tugging on your delicate skin and causing wrinkles later in life, your pillow can have quite the effect on your lids as well.
2. Clean them regularly.
Friendly reminder: You should always, always remove your mascara each and every night to prevent more eyelash loss. Especially if you’re partial to eyelash extensions: Effectively (and gently) cleaning the lashes can prevent any buildup of gunk overtime, says Aunique.
3. Perhaps try a lash serum.
You can also invest in a lash serum, if you so choose. Many clean options (like this lash and brow enhancer) include nourishing ingredients, such as castor oil, honey, and vitamin E to protect and promote the growth of those fine hairs. Downie is especially partial to using one, herself: "It makes my lashes grow out longer, thicker, and fuller," she notes. Just be sure to chat with your derm about all the options out there before slathering on a new serum.
4. Swap your eye makeup.
If you still don’t know what’s causing your loss of lashes, Ciraldo suggests sticking to hypoallergenic eye makeup is a safe bet (peek our favorite mascaras for soft, feathery flutters here). A simple swap can help calm any irritation on your lash-line that you might not be aware of—sometimes, Ciraldo mentions, the only manifestation of an allergy is some loss of lashes. It’s uncommon, sure, but it’s worth exploring.
The takeaway.
Here’s the final verdict: Yes, your lashes can grow back, as long as you take proper care of those flutters—refraining from rubbing, avoiding irritating products, and the like. Because once your lids scar, there’s no reviving a lost lash (read: you cannot bring a dead follicle back to life). But for the occasional fallen eyelash or two, there’s plenty of ways to stimulate growth and keep them full, thick, and gloriously spidery.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join live July office hours.