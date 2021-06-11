11 Gentle, High-Quality Eyelash Curlers For Maximum Lift (With No Pinching)
Hot take: Not all eyelash curlers are created equal. Your eyelashes are delicate, fragile little flutters, you see, and they're particularly vulnerable to physical stress (and while they do tend to grow back, too much wear and tear can scar the follicle and cause permanent damage). The bottom line? You'll want to be gentle with your lash curler, but you also don't want to clamp them through any ol' metal trap.
Good news! There are a ton of high-quality lash curlers out there, and we've rounded them all up below. Some have more bells and whistles for maximum lift; others are simple and to the point, but they all offer a far gentler experience—no pinching, no crimping, just the doll-like, spidery lashes you came for.
Jenny Patinkin Lazy Perfection Eyelash Curler
The colors are cute, but they're practical, too: The white bumper pads contrast nicely with your lashes, so you can clearly see your curl positioning and make sure you grab every lash between the trap. As for the rose gold—well, that does look incredibly luxe.
Lazy Perfection Eyelash Curler, Jenny Patinkin ($24)
tarte Picture Perfect Duo
With easy-to-grip handles and a plush, purple pad, one squeeze is all it takes for long-lasting curl. Plus, the tool comes with a baby-size version of the brand's cult-classic mascara.
Picture Perfect Duo, tarte ($18)
Plume Science Curl & Lift Lash Curler
Simple, sophisticated, and to the point. A curler that works for every eye shape, it has a longer clamp than many other tools, so it won't leave any lashes hanging.
Curl & Lift Lash Curler, Plume Science ($21)
Tweezerman Every Lash Curler
No, we're not deceiving you into clipping your eyelashes off. These may look like a set of tweezers, but the clamps are padded with rounded silicone grippers—the precise design lets you grab onto every single lash, even the stubbornly straight hairs on the outer corners.
Every Lash Curler, Tweezerman ($19)
Surratt Relevee Lash Curler
This sleek, minimal design offers a bouncy rubber pad to prevent pinching or crimping those lashes. It strikes the perfect balance between look, feel, and functionality.
Relevee Lash Curler, Surratt ($34)
Ere Perez Spectacular Eyelash Curler
Another ergomatic tool with white silicone bumpers, so you can see your lashes fanned out as they curl. Gently squeeze and pump the handle for maximum lift.
Spectacular Eyelash Curler, Ere Perez ($18)
Ulta Lash Separator
Ever notice your lashes clumped together after curling? Sure, wiggling on some mascara can help fan them out, but a lash separator is top-notch for those days you don't wear a stitch of makeup (and even if you do, it's great for loosening mascara clumps, too!). The tiny metal teeth define each lash for the most spidery flutters.
Lash Separator, Ulta ($9)
Shu Uemura S Curler
This tool allows you to work in sections—perfect if you want a more precise curl. Even the shortest of lashes are no match for the smaller design; it can really get into the nooks and crannies.
S Curler, Shu Uemura ($25)
J.Cat Beauty Curl & Lift-Up Eyelash Comb Curler
A curler and a lash comb rolled into one multitasking tool. Remember when we mentioned how curling your lashes can leave them clumped? This dual attachment takes on all the legwork.
Curl & Lift-Up Eyelash Comb Curler, J.Cat Beauty ($3.99)
Chella Heated Eyelash Curler
Like the hair on your head, you can manipulate your lash hairs with hot tools to achieve dramatic, long-lasting curl. You don't want to make this an everyday venture (daily heat styling can do a number on your hair, and this includes lash hairs!), but on days you crave extra volume, this heated lash curler is sublime. It heats up in 60 seconds, max, and it makes a colossal difference.
Heated Eyelash Curler, Chella ($22)
Thrive Causemetics Lash Upgrade Lash Curler
With a curved base that offers smooth, even pressure, a quick squeeze is all you need. (Snag their mascara, too, if you're in the market for a bundle; it's a true winner.)
Lash Upgrade Lash Curler, Thrive Causemetics ($20)
