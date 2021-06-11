11 Gentle, High-Quality Eyelash Curlers For Maximum Lift (With No Pinching)

Hot take: Not all eyelash curlers are created equal. Your eyelashes are delicate, fragile little flutters, you see, and they're particularly vulnerable to physical stress (and while they do tend to grow back, too much wear and tear can scar the follicle and cause permanent damage). The bottom line? You'll want to be gentle with your lash curler, but you also don't want to clamp them through any ol' metal trap.

Good news! There are a ton of high-quality lash curlers out there, and we've rounded them all up below. Some have more bells and whistles for maximum lift; others are simple and to the point, but they all offer a far gentler experience—no pinching, no crimping, just the doll-like, spidery lashes you came for.