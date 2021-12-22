As far as holiday eye makeup goes, glitter gets all the rage. Think: metallic shadows, sparkly cut creases, even a rhinestone or two planted at the outer corners for some pizazz. The glitzy display is well-warranted: During a season defined by magic and joy, why not twinkle like a string of holiday lights? Glisten like a glass of champagne on New Year’s Eve? Yet again, this year’s celebrations might look different than pre-pandemic jaunts, but your bedazzled visage can still make a festive statement. An ode to the glitter-dusted floor of an epic holiday party.

So when we caught wind of a technique that takes your holiday shimmer to the next level, we were certainly all ears (eyes?). Better yet, it makes your orbs appear larger and brighter in a very strategic way. Friends, let’s give a warm holiday cheer for eyelighter.