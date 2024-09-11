Advertisement
Upturned Eyes: 7 Natural-Looking Makeup Tips From Pros
Understanding your eye shape can be quite a challenge. And while all eye shapes are perfectly beautiful in their own way, there's one eye shape that many consider naturally sultry. Enter, upturned eyes.
We know, not the most attractive name, but it's the kind of eye shape that most of us try to mimic without even knowing. You know how we love classic winged eyeliner? Yep, that's the same shape of upturned eyes. Smoky eyes—you guessed it, that's the same eye-shape concept. Essentially, it's like having a natural cat-eye, but we'll discuss more of this later.
Keep reading for pro tips on how to accentuate and embrace the upturned eye shape.
How to tell if you have upturned eyes
According to makeup artist Olga Shikris, upturned eye shape is when your outer corner on the lower lash line is higher, or turned upward, than the inner corner on the lower lash line. The best way you can test this at home is to put your finger in the middle of your eyelid.
If the outer half of the eye is curved upward, you've got upturned eyes. Think the shape of a whole almond. Shikris says upturned eyes come with a few perks. "The upturned eye creates a natural eye lift effect that many women (and men) are seeking," she says. "Some use tape to pull along the temples, while others opt for more semipermanent solutions like Botox to achieve similar results."
7 makeup tips for upturned eyes
Now that you know what an upturned eye is, let's get to how to make them look even more beautiful. Expert tips below. Oh, and in the market for a new eyeliner? Find our favorites here.
Remix the traditional smoky eye.
There's always a time and a place for a sultry smoky eye, and Shikris says this can enhance your naturally upturned eye. "To round out the eye, create a thin line along the lower lash line by using a pencil brush, then smoke out the outer corner like a wedge," she suggests. Essentially, the goal is to create a thin line in the inner corner and gradually grow to a thicker line toward the outer corner. This will help to balance out the shape of your eye.
Tightline eyeliner is your go-to.
Applying makeup to upturned eyes is all about balancing them out. Apply makeup to your tightline using a light color like white, nude, or soft brown to open up the eyes and emphasize your natural cat-eye shape.
Jessica Richards, founder of Shen Beauty, notes that pencils are perfect for this technique. "When using a pencil, the best method is to trace the pencil through your lashes. This gives a tightline effect and smoldering finish."
Be sure to apply shadow in the crease.
If bold eyeshadows are your go-to, you're in luck. Shikris says applying shadow throughout the crease is allowed, but if possible, try to avoid elongating the eye by creating a V-shaped shadow edge in the outer corner.
Mix light and dark eyeshadows.
To enhance your upturned eye shape, use a combination of dark and light hues when applying eye shadow. "Apply a lighter color on the first half of your lid and a darker shade on the outer corners of the eyes," says celebrity makeup artist Nydia Figueroa.
Highlight the inner corner of your eyes.
Let's face it, your eyes are naturally sexy. If you've added eyeshadow and eyeliner, take a small amount of your favorite highlighter on your index finger and dab it into the inner corner of your eye, near the bridge of your nose. Don't have a highlighter? Champagne or white eyeshadow work just the same.
Accentuate the eyes by adding false lashes.
Yes, you can still sport falsies if you have upturned eyes. The secret is where you apply them. "For upturned eyes, focus on applying falsies on the center of the eye instead of the outer corners," Shikris says.
Embrace the cat-eye.
Winged liner is a great option for accentuating your natural eye shape. Have fun with your wing liner. You can switch up the liner colors, play with the thickness of the wing or even add some sparkle to the outer corners for a special occasion.
The takeaway
Every eye shape is beautiful. It's just about knowing how to make yours pop. These seven tips for accentuating upturned eyes ought to help!
