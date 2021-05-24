Best felt tip: W3LL PEOPLE Expressionist Liquid Eyeliner

$ 17.99

This will give you the sleekest cat-eye, thanks to the smooth formula and felt tip. (Felt tips are firmer than brushes, so they're easier to draw with, which makes them great for anyone.) And this sticks around like the best of them and is water-resistant (not waterproof, so it will wash off). The key that everyone forgets about liquid options? Let it dry for at least 10 seconds before moving, applying another coat, or topping it with mascara. Also, unless you're a pro, it's best to draw on a flick with short strokes, rather than one long go of it.