Eyeliners, however, have another issue: application. I don't think many would argue with me saying that it is the hardest cosmetic to apply. (A friend and I joke that eyeliner can sense your fear.) To start, there are so many types of eyeliners, and each one has a different technique and finish. Then there's the fact that liner takes a precision that things like blush and foundation just don't. And, finally, for many people, it's not an everyday product, making practice inconsistent at best.

So if you are in the need of a liner, here's what you can do. First, decide what sort of "eye look" you want: This will all depend on how intense and sharp the final result should be. A clean flick? You'll need something jet black, fine-tipped, and inky. A subtle smudge to create a base for mascara? A less harsh gray or brown soft pencil will do the trick.

Here, we gathered the very best natural options and what they are suited for: