Josie Maran Argan Enlightenment Illuminizer

A highlighter with the superpowers of argan oil? Yes, please! Given argan is high in fatty acids and vitamin E, you may be tempted to dip yourself into this highlighter. Also: If you are one to stick to oils in your skin care routine, you should stick to oils with your makeup. You may know from skin care, or life, that oils and water don’t mix. So if you use oils but then try to top it with water-based makeup (or vice versa) you may experience pebbling.

Argan Enlightenment Illuminizer, Josie Maran ($26)