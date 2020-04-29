The 12 Clean, Natural Highlighters For All Your Glowing Needs
There’s a certain joy that comes with highlighters: how lovely is it that a product exists simply to make you shine? Not coverup, not change, not tweak, nor reshape—just sparkle like your skin was meant to. Plus, they really lend themselves to the natural and clean beauty space, as they’re so often loaded with good-for-you ingredients, anyway. It's a product category we can’t get enough of. Here, the best.
BareMinerals BarePro Glow Highlighter
This liquid option from original mineral makeup brand BareMinerals feels like applying a silk blanket. When applied it makes your skin appear like silk, too: It’s made with oat sugar to instantly smooth the appearance of wrinkles, and green lentil extract and bamboo extract to even skin's texture. It comes in four shades, from a breezy bronze and deep gold to warm rose, so you’ll find something that works for your skin tone. It’s loaded with light-reflecting mineral pearls to give that sheen.
BarePro Glow Highlighter, BareMinerals ($29)
Cocokind Mai-Light Highlighter
This stick highlighter is so deliciously buildable: If you want a soft glow simply warm the stick with your the pads of your fingers and press into the high points of your skin. If you want a full-blown metallic foil look, you can apply it directly to your skin before blending the edges. It’s infused with an adaptogenic mushroom powder helps hydrate skin by locking in moisture, while also protecting against oxidative stress.
Mai-Light Highlighter, Cocokind ($12.99)
Lawless Afternoon Delight Lucid Skin Highlighter
Lately the trend has moved toward liquid or gel highlighters, but this option certainly makes the case for powder. It’s a pillow-soft texture—you could even blend it with your fingers if you so felt like it—that practically fuses with skin. You won't know where your skin ends and this magic powder begins. Want to turn it into a foil-like eyeshadow? Wet an eyeshadow brush and apply.
Afternoon Delight Lucid Skin Highlighter, Lawless ($38)
Tower28 SuperDew Shimmer-Free Highlight Balm
Don’t want gold, rose gold, bronzer, or whatever metallic variation you can think of? Look no further than this instant classic balm. The brand is made for those with sensitive skin, but it became beloved by all who came into contact with it. It imparts that cool-girl slick that dominates social media. It contains aloe and green tea extract to soothe, hydrate, calm skin.
SuperDew Shimmer-Free Highlight Balm, Tower28 ($18)
Josie Maran Argan Enlightenment Illuminizer
A highlighter with the superpowers of argan oil? Yes, please! Given argan is high in fatty acids and vitamin E, you may be tempted to dip yourself into this highlighter. Also: If you are one to stick to oils in your skin care routine, you should stick to oils with your makeup. You may know from skin care, or life, that oils and water don’t mix. So if you use oils but then try to top it with water-based makeup (or vice versa) you may experience pebbling.
Argan Enlightenment Illuminizer, Josie Maran ($26)
Ilia Liquid Light Serum Highlighter
A favorite around the mbg offices, this may look more highlighter but it performs like the most effective of serums. The main ingredient is a hydrolyzed algae that controls oil while conditioning skin. (That way you look dewy, not oily.) Follow that up with marine actives to boost the antioxidant content and mastic to smooth the skin’s texture, and you’ve got quite the skin care item—that just so happens to make you look like a golden goddess too.
Liquid Light Serum Highlighter, Ilia ($42)
Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlighter Stick
This brand is created by famed makeup artist Gucci Westman, and it helps you achieve her signature barely-there aesthetic. Simply swipe it on cheekbones, cupids’ bow, and brown bone, and your face with light up, just as the product name suggests. By adding a layer of nearly translucent sheen to these points it will help lift the face, so you appear more sculpted and youthful.
Lit Up Highlighter Stick, Westman Atelier ($48)
MILK MAKEUP Flex Highlighter
For those who might otherwise be fans of Fenty Beauty’s Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters, consider this a clean dupe; they are deliciously pigmented and dense. They get the high-voltage shine from crushed gemstones (yes, really), but then are infused with hyaluronic acid for hydration. The final genius addition? Marshmallow root extract, which allows the product to move with you so it does flake or crease as the day goes on.
Flex Highlighter, MILK MAKEUP ($28)
RMS Living Luminizer
This brand practically invited lit-from-within makeup. These little pots feel something like a pressed serum: firm, yet melt to the touch. Just swirl around your finger and then gently apply to the desired areas. Like many items in the line, the base is coconut oil (a favorite of brand founder Rose Marie Swift) so it’s ultra nourishing to the skin. It comes in 5 total hues, and this one gives a pearl-like finish.
UNDONE Beauty Nonzer 4-in-1 Cosmetic Highlighting Palette
For those who believe that highlighters should be Capital-F Fun, here’s your product. This compact comes with four shades in one that you can apply all together to create a holographic effect. Perhaps for the younger set, sure, but who doesn’t like to get a little playful every so often?
Nonzer 4-in-1 Cosmetic Highlighting Palette, UNDONE Beauty ($10)
W3LL People Bio Brightener Cream Chubby Stick
This item is for those who find that subtly is key: It’s less about reflecting shine and more about diffusing light. The creamy texture can act like a primer under foundations (to smooth fine lines and create a provide a soft glow effect) or over makeup to add a brightening lift. Plus it’s made with organic green tea, olive, and aloe help nourish skin while wearing it.
Bio Brightener Cream Chubby Stick, W3LL People ($24)
Aether Beauty Supernova Crushed Diamond Highlighter
We have a hard time describing this powder: It’s so soft and bouncy to the touch, yet definitely does not fall into the cream category. The closest we can come to is a pressed mousse. Regardless, it’s not like any makeup you’ve felt before. We also love the brand’s super sustainability-focused mission, as the packaging is easily recyclable. (They nix the mirror that commonly comes with compacts for this reason.)
Supernova Crushed Diamond Highlighter, Aether Beauty ($38)
