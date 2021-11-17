The Only (& We Mean Only) Guide To Applying Eyeliner That You'll Ever Need

However, people with hooded or monolids will have the sharpest learning curve with wings and cat-eyes. The natural shape of your eye can make the flick or wing get lost in the fold of your eyelid. Your natural inclination is to turn your head to the side with your eye closed while facing your mirror to draw the wing. (And for most eye shapes this should work fine.) But people with hooded or monolid eyes should avoid this and instead, face forward. Emily Rudman, former makeup artist and founder of Emilie Heathe, notes that "for hooded eyes, you want to make sure you have the eyes open when doing the eyeliner. You can dot the outline for the line you will create and then fill in the line."