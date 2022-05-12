When it comes to freckles, people (usually non-freckled folk hoping to dot their features) often ask whether you can get them safely. The answer, unfortunately, is no—at least, not naturally. Sun exposure is the only thing that can cause those spots to appear, and baking in the sun is not a good idea, no matter how cute those sun-kissed speckles may be.

But just as how you can use makeup to fake a summer flush, you can easily adorn yourself with a splatter of faux freckles or embellish the spots you already have. Here, makeup artists explain how to create fake freckles and, better yet, make them look 100% natural.