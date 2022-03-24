If you’re a makeup fan, you’ve probably scrolled through TikTok or Instagram and come across some unique eye looks. While dramatic cut crease applications had their day in the sun for the past few years, graphic eyeliner has recently exploded in popularity—especially when paired with a more low-maintenance eyeshadow look.

For those just dipping their toes into the makeup world, graphic liner simply refers to more stylized ways of wearing your eyeliner. Most people are familiar with well-known staple liner styles, such as the classic, wing, and cat-eye looks. But if you’re ready to step up your liner game, these graphic liner tips will help you nail any geometric shape that crosses your feed.