mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
What Is A Cut Crease? Everything You Need To Know + A 5-Step Guide From Makeup Artists

What Is A Cut Crease? Everything You Need To Know + A 5-Step Guide From Makeup Artists

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Cut crease eyeshadow with eyeliner

Image by Taylor Heery / Unsplash

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 22, 2020 — 13:45 PM

Of all the bold, dramatic eye makeup looks, a cut crease certainly ranks high on the list, right beside immaculate winged liner and a moody, smoky eye. For those new to the game, though, don’t file it under the unthinkable—it’s not so difficult to achieve this stunning beat. Better yet: Master the technique, and it looks downright professional. 

Here’s everything you need to know about the famed cut crease: what is it, how to do it, and who it suits best. 

What is a cut crease?

Essentially, it’s just how it sounds: You’re using shadow to “cut” into the crease of your eyelid. It yields a dramatic contrast, which can exaggerate the shape of your eye and make the eyelids stand out. "It's just basically a very drastic play on shadow and light," says celebrity makeup artist AJ Crimson.

That said, it’s perfect for those looking to define their lids and separate them from the brow bone; although, you can play around with different outlines to achieve the exact shape you’re looking for. “You can elongate a cut crease, you can make it more round, you can manipulate it in so many different ways to get the effect that you want out of it,” Crimson adds.

Advertisement

How to create a cut crease. 

Full disclosure: Even some of the most seasoned makeup artists battle with the precise cut crease. It takes practice! Time! Skill! But the end result, striking and razor-sharp, is well worth the lift. Here’s what you’ll need:

  • Angled brush.
  • Stiff concealer brush.
  • Eye primer or lighter shade of concealer (either works). 
  • Eyeshadow (you can choose whichever shade you please, as long as you have some sort of deeper hue for the cut crease and a lighter shade for the lid). 

Then follow these five steps: 

  1. Paint your primer or concealer all over the eyelid: “You do want something that will dry down and not be too creamy,” says Crimson. Especially if you have oily eyelids already, you don't want your product to budge.
  2. Next, take your angled brush and fill in the natural curve of your crease with a deeper shadow. You can place a spoon over your eye to help you get that perfect arch (like this makeup artist’s viral hack), or you can even snag a crease adhesive to help guide the process (here’s a set with multiple pieces for a few eye shapes). 
  3. After “cutting” into your crease with the darker shadow, you should have this drastic side-by-side of shadow and light. Crimson then suggests going back in with an “in-between” shade to slightly blend the two together. “Only concentrate on the crease and that gradation of color from the outer corners, in,” he says. You still want to keep that stark contrast between the crease and the lid, but you can blend multiple colors on the crease line. 
  4. Next, you can apply a lighter shadow on the lid, or keep a matte look with the concealer alone (you can apply more concealer on the lid as well if you need to clean up the area a bit). 
  5. Finally, take your eyeliner of choice (gel, felt tip, et al) and line your upper lash line. Many like to flick out a sharp wing, as it looks extra graphic when paired with a cut crease. 

Who should do a cut crease?

“The good thing about it is literally every single eye can have a cut crease,” says Savannah St. Jean, makeup artist and owner of Savannah Rae Beauty. That is, anyone can create this striking beat, no matter your eye shape. The finished product may look a bit different, as everyone’s natural crease falls in various areas on the lid (some even lift at the corners, which creates more of a winged effect). 

Although, both St. Jean and Crimson note that this look was practically made for those with hooded eyes. Says Crimson, “If you have a hooded eye, you can create the illusion that you have more of a lid and a separate brow bone.” You’re quite literally carving your own crease here and offering more definition. “It gives [hooded eyes] more of a crease where they wouldn't have it before,” Crimson adds. 

If you do have hooded eyes, though, you’ll want to make sure to keep your eyes open, looking straight-on at the mirror the entire time (when you apply makeup on closed lids it’s not too accurate, as the hood will smudge your progress once you blink those eyes open). When you apply that first coat of primer or concealer, perhaps go over your natural crease line and extend to wherever you want your faux “crease” to begin. Then resume with the rest of the above steps, using your new carved crease as your baseline.

The takeaway.

With a cut crease, you’re basically carving into the lid and defining your crease—wherever you want it to begin. And for what it's worth: Anyone can achieve this dramatic, dolled-up look, as long as you’re hoping to pronounce and accentuate your eye shape. A little practice, and you’ll have professional-looking lids.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Reach Any Skin Care Goal In 2021 With The Help Of This Supplement

Alexandra Engler
Reach Any Skin Care Goal In 2021 With The Help Of This Supplement
Home

I'm A Feng Shui Master & This Is How I'm Prepping My Home For An Abundant 2021

Dana Claudat
I'm A Feng Shui Master & This Is How I'm Prepping My Home For An Abundant 2021
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Spirituality

Winter Solstice 2020: How To Bring Light To The Longest Night Of The Year

Barbara Biziou
Winter Solstice 2020: How To Bring Light To The Longest Night Of The Year
Functional Food

mbg Reviewers Share All The Genius Ways They Use mbg's Greens Powder

Kristine Thomason
mbg Reviewers Share All The Genius Ways They Use mbg's Greens Powder
Recipes

This Creamy Plant-Based Eggnog Recipe Is A+ For Brain Health

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
This Creamy Plant-Based Eggnog Recipe Is A+ For Brain Health
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

Meet Your "Shadow Self": What It Is, When It Forms & How To Work With It

Sarah Regan
Meet Your "Shadow Self": What It Is, When It Forms & How To Work With It
Love

Married But Lonely? Here's What It Means, According To Couples' Therapists

Kelly Gonsalves
Married But Lonely? Here's What It Means, According To Couples' Therapists
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional MD & Here's How To Stay Healthy Over The Holidays

Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
I'm A Functional MD & Here's How To Stay Healthy Over The Holidays
Spirituality

Capricorn Season Is Here: 7 Ways To Channel The Sign's Boundless Ambition

The AstroTwins
Capricorn Season Is Here: 7 Ways To Channel The Sign's Boundless Ambition
Beauty

An Acupuncturist Taught Us A 6-Step Gua Sha Practice To Massage Stuffy Sinuses

Jamie Schneider
An Acupuncturist Taught Us A 6-Step Gua Sha Practice To Massage Stuffy Sinuses
Beauty

From Almond To Oval: Which Of The 7 Nail Shapes Suits You Best?

Jamie Schneider
From Almond To Oval: Which Of The 7 Nail Shapes Suits You Best?
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/cut-crease

Your article and new folder have been saved!