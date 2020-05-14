Unfortunately, your beauty blender doesn’t have too long of a shelf life (it’s around the same timeline as mascara, Frieri states). “Keep in mind that this is a sponge, and it will not last as long as a brush,” she adds.

According to Patinkin, beauty sponges should generally be replaced every three months, but it ultimately depends how often you wash them. If you’re diligent about cleaning your makeup tools, you should feasibly make it to the three month mark. Just be sure to notice the tell-all signs when it’s time to toss it: “When you can no longer get the stains out or when they start to feel dry or get frayed, get yourself a replacement,” Patinkin says. Bonus points if you snag a recyclable sponge (like this antibacterial option).

To extend the life of your beauty blender, try keeping two sponges at your disposal: one for liquids, one for powders. “Using the same for both wet and dry products will cause buildup, and you'll lose that smooth, streak free finish that a beauty blender is designed to deliver,” Frieri explains. You’ll still need to replace them both every few months, but you may get a little more use out of them, especially if you clean them both regularly.