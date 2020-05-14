How To Use A Beauty Blender: Your Step-By-Step Guide To A Seamless, Dewy Finish
Whether you call them beauty blenders, makeup sponges, or blending wedges, here’s the thing: These plush applicators can be a little tricky. On the one hand, mastering the perfect bounce-and-swipe can elevate your look and leave a dewy, seamless finish. But use these blenders incorrectly, and they’ll tip the scale from helpful, to harmful faster than you can say, uh, why am I breaking out? But don’t fret: We consulted makeup artists on how to use these sponges for smooth, velvety skin. Here’s your step-by-step guide how to use a beauty blender, plus how to clean it (and keep it from becoming a MUA’s nightmare).
How to use a beauty blender: 4 easy steps.
The process is pretty simple, albeit imperative. Use these steps for all your complexion products—foundation, concealer, even blush:
- First, prep your skin. Before applying your base, you’ll want to make sure your skin is primed before makeup, especially if you’re looking for that dewy finish: That means a hydrating serum, moisturizer, sunscreen (always!), and primer to help your skin look silky and poreless. When your skin drinks up all those good-for-you ingredients, applying your makeup should be a breeze.
- Dampen the beauty blender, squeezing away any excess water. Just be sure your blender isn’t too wet: “Too much water in the blender will actually hinder the application, as well as the look and performance of your makeup,” says makeup artist Elyse Frieri, store manager at clean beauty retailer Credo.
- Place dollops of product on your face with your fingers or a brush. You could dispense product right onto the sponge or on the back of your hand, but according to makeup artist Jenny Patinkin, it’s more difficult to eyeball how much you actually need. “If you have only one small area of makeup on your sponge that has to then cover the whole face, it makes it a longer process. It will also make the sponge harder to keep clean,” she says.
- Bounce (don’t drag!) the sponge all over your face to blend and smooth. According to Patinkin, a dragging motion can tug on the skin or leave streaks of makeup behind.
How do you clean it?
You’ve likely heard it a million times, but allow us to make it a million and one: Cleaning your beauty tools is non-negotiable, as they can quickly become a breeding ground for bacteria. And sponges, it turns out, are some of the worst offenders, as they are fast-absorbing and tend to stay damp for longer; if you continue to use a contaminated beauty sponge, you may run the risk of breakouts, rashes, even infections like contact dermatitis.
To make sure your sponge stays bacteria-free, you’ll want to clean it after each use, with a deep clean at least twice a month. Grab some antibacterial makeup brush soap (you can also use a gentle shampoo, says Frieri) and follow these steps below:
- Get the sponge fully damp, covering every inch of it with soap.
- Rub the sponge between your hands and rinse under water.
- Squeeze the sponge into a towel to remove any excess water, leaving it out to dry.
When should you replace it?
Unfortunately, your beauty blender doesn’t have too long of a shelf life (it’s around the same timeline as mascara, Frieri states). “Keep in mind that this is a sponge, and it will not last as long as a brush,” she adds.
According to Patinkin, beauty sponges should generally be replaced every three months, but it ultimately depends how often you wash them. If you’re diligent about cleaning your makeup tools, you should feasibly make it to the three month mark. Just be sure to notice the tell-all signs when it’s time to toss it: “When you can no longer get the stains out or when they start to feel dry or get frayed, get yourself a replacement,” Patinkin says. Bonus points if you snag a recyclable sponge (like this antibacterial option).
To extend the life of your beauty blender, try keeping two sponges at your disposal: one for liquids, one for powders. “Using the same for both wet and dry products will cause buildup, and you'll lose that smooth, streak free finish that a beauty blender is designed to deliver,” Frieri explains. You’ll still need to replace them both every few months, but you may get a little more use out of them, especially if you clean them both regularly.
Makeup artist tips and tricks.
Beauty sponges do way more than just blend foundation—makeup artists use these applicators on the regular for a variety of makeup hacks:
For Patinkin, she loves to use beauty sponges to set powder as a finishing step. Just dip a damp sponge into loose powder and tap it on: “It tones down shine on the skin without leaving it totally matte or with a visible finish,” she explains.
To avoid a gunk of foundation getting stuck in your brows, Patinkin also likes to run a damp sponge in the opposite direction of the hair growth before applying any brow products. This way, the sponge will pick up any excess foundation and keep the makeup looking even.
For Frieri’s favorite hack? She’s partial to a self-tanner, as the sponge can create a smooth, glowy finish. After application, "You can even use what’s still left on the blender to dab a little on the back of your hands—a spot that is oft-forgotten,” she says.
The takeaway.
Beauty blenders can make or break your beauty routine: Use them correctly, and they can be a great asset to give you a seamless, dewy finish. But leave them high and dry (or shall we say damp?) and those little blenders can do way more harm than good. But as long as you’re diligent about cleaning and noticing signs of wear, there’s no reason to steer clear—blend and bounce to your heart's content.
