While lack of sleep is perhaps the buzziest trigger for dark circles, it’s not the only culprit. Allergies, eye strain, dehydration, and even age contribute to those chronic half-moons under the eyes. And no matter how much eye cream you pile on, sometimes that mauve or bluish tint persists.

You may naturally look to concealer as a daily disguising tool. However, the method you use will make all of the difference and ultimately determine if those dark circles will, indeed, remain undetectable. To help you out, we collected three of our best expert tips.