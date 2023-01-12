3 Expert-Approved Concealer Tricks To Nix Dark Circles ASAP
While lack of sleep is perhaps the buzziest trigger for dark circles, it’s not the only culprit. Allergies, eye strain, dehydration, and even age contribute to those chronic half-moons under the eyes. And no matter how much eye cream you pile on, sometimes that mauve or bluish tint persists.
You may naturally look to concealer as a daily disguising tool. However, the method you use will make all of the difference and ultimately determine if those dark circles will, indeed, remain undetectable. To help you out, we collected three of our best expert tips.
Use a color corrector.
Color correctors come in a range of hues, but not all of them are ideal for dark circles. Green tints may help with redness and breakouts, for example, but they won’t do much for shadows. Instead, use an orange or peach color corrector.
Orange-toned color-correctors are typically used to counteract blue or purple discoloration. The exact shade may depend on your skin tone: Fairer skin tones may choose more of an apricot shade; deeper skin tones may want a peach or vermilion corrector, but you'll typically stick to the orange family, makeup artist Alexandra Compton, product development manager at clean beauty retailer Credo previously told mbg.
Apply your concealer after your eye makeup.
There are no hard and fast rules in the makeup world. However, some experts (like Compton and makeup artist Jenny Patinkin) recommend applying your eye makeup (shadow, liner, mascara, etc.) before applying your concealer. This will help mask any potential shadow fallout.
Even if you’re not going for a dark, gunmetal eye look, you can still experience noticeable fallout. Any trace of brown, black, or purple hues can make your under-eye circles appear even darker.
You may even consider gently wiping the under-eye area before going in with concealer, just to be sure you’ve picked up all of the potentially fallen product. Even if you don’t see fallout on your skin with the naked eye, you may be surprised to find some shadow residue on your tissue (I'm speaking from personal experience).
Don’t apply it in sweeping motions.
"Apply concealer only where you need it, and then blend it all in so that it fades naturally into the rest of your makeup or complexion," Patinkin previously shared with mbg. "It will make your skin tone look odd if you apply it on skin that doesn't need to be corrected."
Dot on the concealer with precision rather than coating with broad swipes, covering most (but not all) of the discolored area. Patinkin recommends letting it sit for a moment so the formula can oxidize, then dampen a small beauty sponge and bounce it on the skin to blend.
The takeaway.
Dark circles can become triggered by a lack of sleep, allergies, and a variety of other causes. Some half-moons, however, are persistent (especially if they're just genetic). Luckily, you can use concealer to mask them, if you desire. Use a color corrector first, apply concealer post-eye makeup, and skip the sweeping motions. Want even more tips? Check out this full guide to using concealer for dark circles, fine lines, eye bags, and more.
